Breaking Down the Rockies’ Projected Platoon Lineups for 2026

The Colorado Rockies get a clean slate to start the season after a 2025 campaign that's better left in the past. Now with a new manager and a front office dedicated to getting this franchise back on track, the Rockies roster feels like it's starting to come together for Opening Day.

Colorado gets its season underway against the Miami Marlins later this month to kick off the 2026 campaign, but with spring training still in progress, which Rockies will make the opening day roster, and which will see their time in big league camp cut short in the coming weeks?

FanGraphs has laid out how it projects the Rockies' lineups to look for the beginning of the season, both against right-handed pitching and left-handed pitching. For Colorado, they need consistency and veteran presence to carry the load, which these projections emulate strongly.

Projected Rockies Lineup vs RHP

Colorado Rockies left fielder Willi Castro (3) arrives at the game in spring training. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

1. LF Jake McCarthy

2. SS Ezequiel Tovar

3. C Hunter Goodman

4. DH Mickey Moniak

5. RF Jordan Beck

6. 3B Willi Castro

7. CF Brenton Doyle

8. 1B Troy Johnston

9. 2B Edouard Julien

Bench

C Braxton Fulford

1B Blaine Crim

INF/OF Ryan Ritter

OF/INF Tyler Freeman

What stands out immediately from this projected lineup is that a handful of young Rockies who have performed well this spring training are not featured, such as 3B Kyle Karros or 1B T.J. Rumfield. If projections mean legitimacy, it looks like Colorado is banking on a veteran-led lineup with a sprinkle of younger talent.

If that's the case, it makes sense and shouldn't be frowned upon because it gives younger players who still have minor league options the chance to develop at a rate that doesn't feel so forced, because the Rockies need bodies in the MLB.

Projected Rockies Lineup vs LHP

Colorado Rockies designated hitter Blaine Crim (16) celebrates while rounding the bases after hitting a solo home run. | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

1. SS Ezequiel Tovar

2. DH Hunter Goodman

3. RF Jordan Beck

4. CF Brenton Doyle

5. 3B Willi Castro

6. 1B Blaine Crim

7. LF Tyler Freeman

8. 2B Ryan Ritter

9. C Braxton Fulford

Bench

1B/OF Troy Johnston

INF Edouard Julien

OF Jake McCarthy

OF Mickey Moniak

When looking at the projected left-handed lineup configuration, it feels like the Rockies are going to have a tougher time at the plate. This lineup is filled with players who still need to prove themselves, while better hitters sit on the bench.

Tyler Freeman, Blaine Crim, and Ryan Ritter must take advantage of the starts they are given this season if these projected lineups ring true. Because if not, Karros and Rumfield, named earlier, could be the players to come up from the minors to replace them.