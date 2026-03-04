The Non-Obvious Rockies Player Who Has Real Roster Leverage

The Colorado Rockies have only been in the company of Mickey Moniak for one year, after he signed with the ballclub as a free agent in March 2025.

In his first year with the Rockies, he slashed .270/.306/.518 with a .824 OPS and 24 homers through 135 games. This was by far his most productive season in the Major Leagues since making his debut with the Philadelphia Phillies back in 2020. In total, throughout his six years, he has recorded a slash line of .243/.283/.441 with a .724 OPS and 56 home runs through 410 career games.

Moniak continues to catch the eyes of fans, and it's unlikely that he's going to slow down anytime soon. Having said that, he tends to fly under the radar compared to some of his more prominent teammates.

Heading into his upcoming campaign—his second year in Colorado—he has real roster leverage, and he's looking to continue impressing the baseball community. He's hoping to replicate his success from last season, but will he be able to keep up the momentum?

Moniak Is Out of Options

As unlikely as it sounds, if Moniak doesn't make the Opening Day roster with the Rockies, he could find himself being designated for assignment and entering free agency. That fact gives him real leverage as Colorado makes roster decisions.

Moniak is one of five Rockies who are out of minor league options, which means Colorado can't option him without permission, which is rare. That gives him protection and leverage, especially if he has a sub-par spring.

Aside from his status, the 27-year-old outfielder posted strong numbers last year, which also helps give him leverage.

Per Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors, the remaining Rockies who are out of options include right-handed pitcher Jimmy Herget, infielder Edouard Julien, outfielder Jake McCarthy and right-hander Keegan Thompson. But when taking into account Moniak's stat sheet and overall performance, he stands out.

With Colorado looking to propel itself forward this year, Moniak could be a major contributing factor in the Rockies' offense. However, in order to do so, he will need to continue driving up his momentum and leaving a mark at the plate.

There's plenty still up in the air for Colorado as Opening Day nears, and the franchise must get its numbers squared away. With Moniak's leverage, he should find himself on the roster.