Rockies New GM Hopes to ‘Raise the Floor’ in Effort to Begin Long Rebuild
It is no secret where the Colorado Rockies sit among the franchises in baseball. Over the last half decade, they've been one of the worst teams in the league. The Rockies have lost 100 games in each of the last three years, and there seemed to be no end in sight for quite a while.
That seemingly changed during the 2025 season and offseason. They fired Bud Black after eight and a half seasons and Bill Schmidt left as general manager. Colorado will have a completely different look going forward.
President of baseball operations Paul DePodesta and GM Josh Byrnes have a major project on their hands. That begins with Byrnes, who served as the senior vice president of baseball operations for the Los Angeles Dodgers since 2014 until being hired by the Rockies.
In a conversation with the Denver Post's Troy Renck (subscription required), Byrnes outlined a plan they have in place to improve the organization moving forward, and that includes following the phrase "Raise the floor."
Colorado Is Looking to the Dodgers As Their “North Star”
Not every team is going to spend like the Dodgers, it's just the reality. The Rockies certainly are not one of those teams. However, they can replicate what they do internally with their player development system. Byrnes had a hand in building a player dev monster in Los Angeles over the last decade and wants to bring that to the Rockies.
That begins at the top and trickles down into the minors, using data and technology. According to Renck, three pitchers they've brought in this offseason, Jose Quintana, Tomoyuki Sugano and Michael Lorenzen, are all embracing the technology.
Then, the roster building.
"We want as much depth as we can create and to stabilize the rotation, which helps everything," Byrnes told Renck.
They've stabilized the rotation with the previously mentioned signings amid the losses of German Marquez and Austin Gomber. To add depth, Colorado brought in Willi Castro, who plays multiple positions across the diamond, and Jake McCarthy, who can play every outfield position.
With those moves, that term "raise the floor" comes back again. Adding depth across the roster will help the team to not bottom out as they wait for top prospects Charlie Condon and Ethan Holliday.
The next item to begin working on is the pitching, but that won't be easy. When thinking about Coors Field, the first thing anyone things of is the offensive explosions. With that, comes struggles on the mound. It has been something that the Rockies have struggled with throughout their history, but Byrnes and DePodesta will look to change that.
"I think a deep arsenal is that much more important for us. It is hard on hitter becuase they have to account for it. That should translate at altitude," Byrnes said.
For years, the emphasis of the pitching staff in Coors Field has been on sinkers and keeping the ball down. That has yet to work for extended periods, and now Colorado won't be so picky when it comes to pitching arsenals.
"We are not in a state of denial," says Byrnes.
They know that there is a long road ahead to make this team a contender, but they aren't scared of the challenge.