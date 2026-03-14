Rockies Pitcher Cited as Early 2026 Trade Candidate

Going into the 2026 season, there is nowhere to go but up for the Colorado Rockies under first-year president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta. Hired in November, he took his time adding to his front office and settled on Josh Byrnes as his general manager. He also removed the interim tag from manager Warren Schaeffer.

As far as the roster goes, there were not many big moves from a team that lost 119 games in 2025. DePodesta did make some low-risk, high-reward signings in free agency, as well as trades that brought in some veterans. The biggest noticeable move was that he didn't sell on many prospects, which was the right move. See what you have before you sell some of it off.

As far as starting pitching goes, Schaeffer has some young arms to mix in with some veteran arms. One pitcher who has a cloudy future in Colorado is right-hander Ryan Feltner. The 29-year-old is stuck somewhere between getting a rotation spot and being bumped out of one. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report listed seven early trade candidates, and Feltner was on the list.

Rockies Pitcher Ryan Feltner Listed a Trade Candidate for 2026

Ryan Feltner | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Reuter listed seven trade candidates that could use a change of scenery this season. Feltner was listed as someone who would benefit from a fresh start somewhere else.

"Ryan Feltner was the best starter on the Rockies staff in 2024, posting a 105 ERA+ in 162.1 innings while making a career-high 30 starts, but injuries derailed his follow-up campaign. The 29-year-old made six starts before landing on the injured list with back spasms in May, and after missing a month, he made six more starts at Triple-A before shoulder inflammation at the end of July ultimately ended his season,'' Reuter wrote.

Feltner did have a very good 2024 season in the Mile High City. He went just 3-10, but had a career-low 4.49 ERA in 162.1 innings with 138 strikeouts and a career-best 1.2 WAR. However, injuries cost him a good part of the 2025 season, and some of the moves made this offseason feel like he's being bumped out of the rotation and picture for the Rockies.

Kyle Freeland is back to headline the rotation, as is Chase Dollander and Michael Lorenzen was signed in free agency. If his start in the World Baseball Classic is any indication, he could be a big addition to Schaeffer's rotation.

DePodesta also signed veterans Jose Quintana and Tomoyuki Sugano to round out his starting rotation. It is easy to see Feltner on the outside looking in this season, which could lead to a trade at some point.