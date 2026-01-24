Rockies Pitching Staff Primary Cause for Placement in Latest Power Rankings
Spring training is just under one month away, and alongside every other franchise across the nation, the Colorado Rockies are now entering crunch time. The offseason is dwindling, and while the Rockies have made roster moves and adjustments to their front office, they're still widely considered a struggling franchise; there isn't much confidence surrounding the ballclub.
One of their most notable acquisitions includes right-hander Michael Lorenzen. However, he alone, nor are the other signings, enough to redeem Colorado. It is going to take a substantial amount of proving at the plate and on the mound for the Rockies to carve out a new name for themselves.
As spring training nears, individual and ballclub rankings are starting to gain attention. Unfortunately, the loyal Colorado fans haven't seen much movement with the Rockies. But according to Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report, the reason for this primarily boils down to one key area.
Pitching Staff Lands Colorado at Bottom of Rankings
In Reuter's latest power rankings, he placed the Rockies at No. 30, trailing the Washington Nationals and the Chicago White Sox at Nos. 29 and 28, respectively. Their unfortunate placement is largely attributed to their pitching staff, despite having welcomed some new additions.
That's not to say that bringing on a starter like Lorenzen wasn't beneficial, but their rotation as a whole isn't where it needs to be when compared to other franchises in the Major Leagues. As humorously explained by Reuter, "... They're probably still going to have the worst pitching staff in baseball, but Lorenzen, Kyle Freeland, Chase Dollander and a healthy Ryan Feltner is an almost watchable starting rotation."
Freeland and Lorenzen will be the key factors in the rotation. Last year, Freeland recorded a 4.98 ERA and 124 strikeouts across 162.2 innings pitched through 31 starts. The 32-year-old has spent his entire career with Colorado, and many are hoping that 2026 will be his comeback year.
As for Lorenzen, this will mark his first campaign with the Rockies. The past two years, he has played with the Kansas City Royals, registering a 4.12 ERA and a 1.286 WHIP through 34 games, 32 of which he started.
Between these two starters, Colorado certainly has the potential to improve this year, but until the ballclub gains momentum, doubt will continue to loom. It doesn't come as a major surprise that they were ranked last in the power rankings, but that doesn't mean they have to stay there.