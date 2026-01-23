Struggling Rockies Star Named Most Overpaid Left Fielder in Major Leagues
The Colorado Rockies had many factors contributing to their painful 2025 campaign. Their notably bad start set the tone for what would quickly become a historic year, in all the wrong ways.
Not only did they kick off the season on the wrong foot, but their front office didn't appear to have any long-term plans in the works — this fact alone is enough to make any ballclub plummet rather quickly.
Rounding out their troubles were the obstacles faced by their pitching staff. Coors Field is notoriously difficult to pitch well at to begin with, but the Rockies took it to the next level. But it wasn't just the pitchers who struggled. Several key pieces of their franchise seemed to get knocked down by various obstacles.
Due to the ongoing issues, it's fair to assume that a few players might be getting overpaid. According to Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report, this thought ultimately trickles down to one player in particular.
Colorado Outfielder Lands Among Most Overpaid Players
As a versatile player with the ability to play around the diamond and in the outfield, 34-year-old Kris Bryant has plenty to offer his struggling franchise. But is he getting paid too much in the process?
Back in March 2022, Bryant signed with the Rockies as a free agent on a seven-year, $182 million deal. At the time, this colossal agreement made sense, and even into his first year with Colorado, the deal wasn't debated too much. He appeared to be on track to become one of baseball's greats.
In Miller's candid words, "When that deal was signed, Bryant looked like a borderline Hall of Famer..."
Once his first year with the ballclub wrapped up, he was slashing .306/.376/.475 with a .851 OPS. However, from then on, his numbers started to drop.
Looking back at his latest campaign, he slashed just .154/.195/.205 with a career-low .400 OPS, reeling in only one RBI. In total, he has only played 170 games with Colorado due to lumbar degenerative disc disease. Needless to say, much of his struggle has been entirely out of his control.
The curious thing about Miller's selection is not the concept that Bryant is overpaid but that he plays left field. Bryant has played the position since 2023 and the most he's played the position in any season is 60 games in 2016.
It's unclear what the season ahead looks like for Bryant, but at this rate, he simply isn't able to provide the Rockies with the same level of potency that he once carried with him. He still has three years to go, but what will those seasons look like for him?