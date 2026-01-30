Colorado Rockies On SI

Rockies Player Development Shows Progress in New MLB Farm System Rankings

The Colorado Rockies have a few things going in their favor right now.

Maria Aldrich

Colorado Rockies infielder Charlie Condon
Colorado Rockies infielder Charlie Condon / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Colorado Rockies have faced an endless amount of criticism in recent years, but particularly after their latest season. Although they have some of the most loyal fans in Major League Baseball, they could use some positive news regarding their beloved ballclub.

The Rockies have experienced ongoing struggles with their pitching staff andfront office woes. While they slowly navigate those departments, their developing players are waiting for their time to shine, and according to recent MLB rankings, Colorado's farm system isn't looking too shabby right now.

Every Step Forward Counts

Colorado Rockies Charlie Condon standing in his jersey and looking off to the side.
Colorado Rockies infielder Charlie Condon / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Keith Law of The Athletic (subscription required) recently ranked each ballclub's farm system, and he placed the Rockies in a spot that should offer fans a glimmer of hope.

Ranked at No. 23, it's clear that Colorado is working with young talent. While the franchise certainly isn't in a top 10 position, it also didn't land at the very bottom — a place the team has grown too comfortable being.

In 2025, their top five prospects included Ethan Holliday at No. 1, followed by Charlie Condon at No. 2, Cole Carrigg at No. 3, Robert Calaz at No. 4 and Brody Brecht at No. 5. This is not a group that lacks in potential or power. However, as noted by Law, resources and autonomy are key factors for their player development crew.

Holliday headlines their farm system and slashed .239/.357/.380 with a .737 OPS, recording two homers and six RBIs through his 18 game appearances in 2025 while playing with the Fresno Grizzlies in Single-A. At the ripe old age of 18, Holliday finds himself sitting at No. 24 among MLB's 2026 Top 100 Prospect Rankings.

As for Condon, he is ranked at No. 90 in the prospect rankings, but he is poised for a breakout year in 2026 with the organization. During his 2025 campaign in the minors, he slashed .268/.376/.444 and a .820 OPS with 14 home runs and 58 RBIs through 99 games.

It's rather refreshing not to see Colorado land at the bottom of another set of rankings. Any progress is good progress at this point, but the franchise must continue to foster its young talent if they want to see any growth down the road.

They've been making roster adjustments, and they're entering the upcoming season with a fresh face among their front office staff. Even with these changes, the ballclub isn't likely to see substantial improvements this year, but again, every step forward counts.

Published |Modified
MARIA ALDRICH

Maria Aldrich lives in the captivating Adirondack Mountains in New York where she can be found scaling cliffs, hiking in the High Peaks and paddling down local rivers. After graduating from SUNY Potsdam with a degree in Exercise Science and a minor in Wilderness Education, Maria began documenting her backcountry experiences through written stories. Over the years, she has found herself drawn to sports journalism and now focuses on MLB, WNBA, NCAA and NHL writing. She can be reached at mariaaldrich20@outlook.com.

