Three Reasons Rockies Prospect Jared Thomas Could Make Majors in 2026
The Colorado Rockies have several prospects that could hit the Majors sometime in 2026. Some are well known to everyone.
Outfielder and first baseman Charlie Condon, the Rockies’ 2024 first-round pick, reached Double-A Hartford last year and could start this season at Triple-A Albuquerque. With a great start there, an MLB call-up sometime in the second half of the season is possible.
Infielder Ethan Holliday is also getting plenty of attention. But last year’s first-round pick is still a teenager and will likely need a few years to be Major League-ready.
When Baseball America (subscription required) released its Top 100 prospects, it also released a list of every player that received at least one vote. Condon and Holliday were on most Top 100 lists. One player who receive votes but didn’t make the Top 100 was outfielder Jared Thomas.
Thomas finished last season at Double-A Hartford. Here are three reasons why he could get to Albuquerque and make a case to play in the Majors in 2026.
Rockies Need Left-Handed Hitting
Colorado has a large number of right-handed hitters on the 40-man roster who are expected to make the 26-man roster on opening day. In the outfield that includes Mickey Moniak, Jake McCarthy and Zac Veen. The Rockies also have switch hitters Willi Castro and Adael Amador. Thomas would be a good fit for a lineup that could use an extra left-handed hitter.
Thomas is unlikely to be a starter if he reaches the Majors. He would be a fourth or fifth outfielder or even a pinch-hitter. That would limit his exposure to bad matchups and allow Colorado to use him in production-friendly situations to get his feet wet in the Majors.
His Excellent Minor League Track Record
Thomas went to the University of Texas, where in his final collegiate season, he slashed .349/.434/.635 with 16 home runs and 47 RBI. A collegiate hitter of his production level could have been a first-round pick. Fortunately for the Rockies he fell to the second round.
He’s played just 126 games in the minor leagues, but all he does hit the baseball. He has a career slash of .302/.398/.458 with an .856 OPS. He also has 16 home runs and 64 RBI. His full-season numbers last year included a slash of .300/.398/.452 with 14 home runs and 60 RBI. Hitters usually struggle with the move to the Majors, but a .250 average in Colorado would work.
Speed to Burn
Baseball’s rules changes in the past few years have made stealing bases a bigger asset in the game. A quick look at last year’s statistics show that Colorado only had three players that stole 10 or more bases last season — Jordan Beck with 19, Brenton Doyle with 18 and Tyler Freeman with 18.
Thomas can change the game for the Rockies in that regard. Last season in 118 games he stole 33 bases and was only caught stealing seven times. That sort of success rate would play well at the Major League level. Colorado clearly needs more help in that area, and with a career on-base percentage of .398 in the minor leagues, he should have plenty of chances.