Rockies’ Promising Young Reliever Joins Dominican WBC Squad
A Colorado Rockies reliever is getting a chance to represent his country.
Juan Mejia has been named to the loaded Dominican Republic roster as an injury replacement ahead of the 2026 World Baseball Classic. He will take the place of Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Edwin Uceta, who is experiencing shoulder issues.
Fresh off his MLB debut in 2025, the 25-year-old Mejia went 2-2 with a 3.96 ERA in 55 appearances for the Rockies, striking out 68 batters in just 61.1 innings pitched. This spring, he has gone 1-0 while getting an inning of work in two separate Cactus League games, striking out three of the seven batters he's faced while allowing no hits and one walk.
World Baseball Classic Offers Huge Developmental Opportunity for Mejia
Now, Mejia is set to join a stacked Dominican squad. Under the watch of manager and national icon Albert Pujols, he will join a bullpen that already includes reigning MLB saves leader Carlos Estevez, All-Star Camilo Doval and talented arms like Seranthony Dominguez, Abner Uribe and Dennis Santana.
Of course, the relief corps may not have much work to do, given that they will support a starting staff that includes Cristopher Sanchez, Sandy Alcantara, Luis Severino and Brayan Bello. On the other side of the ball, stars like Juan Soto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Julio Rodriguez and Fernando Tatis Jr. headline what is an explosive offensive attack.
For Mejia, the opportunity to be around superstar-caliber veteran talent offers an invaluable experience. And if he ultimately gets the call to take the mound during the tournament, it will mark the most high-pressure game action he's seen at the big league level.
For a club that lost 119 games a year ago, Colorado is actually well represented at the WBC, with 11 players set to take part in the tournament that begins on March 5. Mejia is joined at the event by fellow Rockies Willi Castro (Puerto Rico), Ezequiel Tovar (Venezuela), Edouard Julien (Canada), Michael Lorenzen (Italy), Tomoyuki Sugano (Japan), Brennan Bernadino (Mexico), Antonio Senzatela (Venezuela), Cole Carrigg (Israel), Troy Johnston (Israel) and Antoine Jean (Canada).
Like many of his Rockies contemporaries, Mejia has the chance to make a name for himself at the event. In fact, this whole season could go a long way towards cementing Colorado's 2017 international free agent signing as a key component of the bullpen.
Mejia still has plenty of work to do, including focusing on his command (25 walks last season) and developing a change-up that remains a work in progress. But the WBC invitation - even as an injury replacement - not only serves as recognition for a very solid rookie season; it provides him a chance to prove himself amongst the best players in the world while representing his country.