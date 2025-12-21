Rockies Prospect Braylen Wimmer has First Full Workout After Brain Surgery
It’s been nearly two months since Colorado Rockies prospect Braylen Wimmer suffered a seizure on his way to an Arizona Fall League game.
That seizure on Nov. 1 led to the discovery of a brain tumor and an awake craniotomy a couple of weeks later. He was awake as doctors were removing the tumor from his brain as a speech pathologist asked him questions to ensure he didn’t suffer any brain damage.
For the past few weeks, he’s been recovering from the surgery with his family at his home in Oklahoma. Slowly he’s taken steps to get back on the field. Earlier this week, per the Denver Post (subscription required), he took a big step earlier this week.
Braylen Wimmer’s Big Step Forward
The Post’s Kyle Newman reported that Wimmer had his first full baseball workout since the surgery. That workout included taking ground balls, throwing long toss and taking batting practice with maximum effort. He had the workout at his father’s baseball facility in Oklahoma City.
In the lead-up to that session, he has had separate batting practices at lesser effort, other baseball activities and weightlifting. Those sessions started on Nov. 25, just a couple of weeks after the surgery.
“I’m in a good mindset now and I’m past the point of asking why did this happen to me, or how,” Wimmer said. “I don’t know why, or how, and there’s no reason to keep asking those questions. The only thing I can do is move forward. I’m grateful to be playing again, so I’m going to make the most of it and just be happy that every day I can focus on Spring Training and getting better for 2026.”
Colorado’s spring training will start in February in Scottsdale. Wimmer could be a candidate as a non-roster invitee for Major League spring training, if he’s ready. If not, he would arrive for minor league spring training later in camp.
Wimmer’s development has begun to pick up steam. The shortstop is coming off a 2025 in which he slashed .296/.366/.466 with 17 home runs and 69 RBI for High-A Spokane and Double-A Hartford. His invitation to the AFL was a reward but also a carrot to push Wimmer’s development.
Wimmer was the Rockies’ eighth-round pick out of South Carolina in the 2023 MLB draft. He flashed immense talent at the Rockies’ Arizona Complex League team later that year, as he slashed .383/.453/.596 with one home runs and five RBI in 14 games.
In 2024, the Rockies promoted him to Class A Fresno where he played the whole season and slashed .285/.362/.435 in 118 games with 14 home runs and 64 RBI. He carried that momentum into the 2025 season and the AFL.