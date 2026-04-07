Rockies’ Purple Jacket Celebration Gets Attention on Social Media

Every team needs to have an identity. The Colorado Rockies have won back-to-back games.

Celebration is a big part of baseball nowadays, especially when a player comes to the plate. Teams are using different objects to represent their teams; most are using special jackets.

The creativity of baseball jackets is a trend. The Rockies have joined the party with their own uniqueness.

Colorado Gets Fancy With New Purple Jacket

Colorado Rockies first baseman TJ Rumfield | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Winning matters. Having fun on the field with your teammates matters. The Rockies may have lost the home opening weekend series to the Philadelphia Phillies, but they avoided a sweep and now won Monday's game against the Houston Astros, 9-7.

Having a solid attendance record is important to every franchise. During the opening weekend at Coors Field, the Colorado Rockies were up 5,340 per game over the first three games of last season.

In terms of last night's game, the Rockies were trending on social media not just for their impressive comeback and putting up 9 runs, but also for their fashion style with the brand-new purple jacket.

BACK TO BACK WINS👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/L9AMFF0kWP — DNVR Rockies (@DNVR_Rockies) April 7, 2026

Troy Johnston became one of the heroes of Monday's game, and his teammates placed the purple jacket on him in the dugout. It’s a feel-good moment for him, especially when it was a long, hard road for him to get to the big leagues. Johnston almost quit baseball after the 2024 season.

His performance on Monday against the Astros brought everything into full circle. Johnston is off to a great start this season. He's slashing .333/.355/.600 with two home runs, five RBIs, and four runs scored in 32 plate appearances.

Rockies skipper Warren Schaeffer admired and liked what he saw from his lineup.

“It was nice to see the boys passing the baton,” Schaeffer said. “Really liked our bats tonight. I like that we took balls a lot more comfortably tonight. It was good to see them pass the baton like that.”

"It was nice to see the boys passing the baton."



Manager Warren Schaeffer on the @Rockies 8-run 5th inning in their 9–7 win over the @astros #Rockies | @TheSuzieHunter



Driven by: https://t.co/ZP97ix9xx1 https://t.co/ZrzIUPQX9o pic.twitter.com/3sEjR3ztJZ — Guerilla Sports (@guerillasports) April 7, 2026

Seven of the Rockies' nine came from players who were not part of the team's organization last year. If you’re Paul DePodesta, the Rockies' President of Baseball Operations, it brings a smile to your face. That’s good results.

The Rockies will play the second game of the series against the Astros on Tuesday at 8:40 in Coors Field. The Rockies are trying to win their third consecutive game. The Rockies have a 4-6 record in the NL West.

Kyle Freeland (0-1, 2.89 ERA) will take the mound for the Rockies as he’s trying to secure his first win of the season.