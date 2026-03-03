What Charlie Condon Spring Usage Says About His 2026 Role With Rockies

The Colorado Rockies have shown some promise during spring training this year, going as far as riding a five-game winning streak toward the end of February. However, fans should celebrate with caution—spring training performances do not always reflect how a ballclub handles business in the regular season.

Some of their top prospects have been using this period to showcase their skills and prove their worth to the franchise, and if they want to earn the nod to take the big stage in the Major Leagues, they will need to keep this momentum high.

One prospect, in particular, has been making a name for himself. At this rate, it wouldn't be surprising to see him climb the chain this year.

Charlie Condon's Spring Training Hints at MLB Future

Colorado Rockies infielder Charlie Condon | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Since spring training kicked off in February, 22-year-old Condon has been impressing fans and his ballclub with his performances. Through his nine games, he is slashing .467/.556/.1.067 with a 1.622 OPS, smacking three homers along the way.

The Rockies picked Condon third overall in the first round of the 2021 MLB draft, but he has yet to make his debut in the Major Leagues. Having only played in Double-A last year, it's not certain that he will crack a spot on Colorado's Opening Day roster, but he is certainly on track for a successful season, likely starting in Triple-A.

During his time in Double-A last year, he slashed .235/.342/.465 with a .807 OPS and 11 home runs through 55 games. Condon doesn't come with a wealth of experience that the Rockies are so deeply needing, but he does bring great power and a knack for defense that should be attractive to the ballclub, considering Colorado has largely struggled on all ends.

The primary red flag surrounding Condon is his injurious past, having suffered hand and wrist injuries in recent years. However, his performance this spring shows his ability to recover and bounce back.

"I’ve obviously got clear goals for what I’ve set out to do this spring," said Condon, per Thomas Harding of MLB.com. "None of that has to do with where I end up when Spring Training is said and done. I keep beating the same drum, playing the same baseball as I always have. I let everybody figure out where I’m headed after that.”

The young infielder has moved through the minor leagues rather quickly, and the way he showed up to spring training is telling—he is ready for his MLB debut, but are the Rockies ready to grant him the opportunity?