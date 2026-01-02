Rockies Receive Succinct Two-Word New Year's Resolution from MLB Writer
When the Colorado Rockies hired a new president of baseball operations, Paul DePodesta, he knew what he was walking into. He is taking over for an organization that has lost 100-plus games the last three seasons, with 2025 being rock bottom with 119 losses.
This is not going to be a quick fix for DePodesta and Colorado's front office, and they know it. It's going to take a mixture of homegrown talent and free agents that are going slowly turn things around. However, acquiring free agents is easier said than done, as Coors Field is not exactly a free agent destination for a lot of them. Not every free agent is a fit, either, which was something DePodesta addressed in his introductory press conference, per The Denver Gazette (subscription required).
“We have to be both open-minded and aggressive when it comes to acquiring talent,” DePodesta said. “I think the short answer is free agency will certainly be part of our toolbox.”
As far as 2026 goes, there really isn't any way to go but up after 119 losses. However, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report had a blunt New Year's Resolution for the Rockies.
Colorado Rockies' Blunt New Year's Resolution
Rymer didn't beat around the bush when it came to the Rockies in 2026. His New Year's Resolution was to "Suck Less", which is straightforward.
"If they're going to be a pleasant surprise in 2026, it's hard to see how. But then again, it's not like they can sink any lower… right?Right?,'' wrote Rymer.
So far, the biggest move made for DePodesta was acquiring left-hander pitcher Brennan Bernardino from the Boston Red Sox in a move that isn't going to move the needle much. Bernardino offers manager Warren Schaeffer options as a spot starter as an opener while working mostly out of the bullpen.
What the Rockies' next move is remains to be seen, but don't expect anything big. DePodesta and his staff are taking a thorough look throughout the organization and assessing what they have. They have a prime trade candidate in center fielder Brenton Doyle, but selling on him right now doesn't make sense for an organization looking to have some of their players make a big impact in 2026.
There is still more work that needs to be done before spring training begins in February, but it won't be hard to reach Rymer's New Year's Resolution. If they can't then the rebuild could be longer than some expect it to be.