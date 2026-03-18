The Rockies Just Optioned Two Players Who Will Likely Return in 2026

The Colorado Rockies optioned infielder Adael Amador and right-handed pitcher Tanner Gordon to Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday afternoon.

While these moves aren't entirely shocking, these two players will likely return to the Rockies at some point this season.

Amador earned his way to Colorado last season beginning in April, but struggled mightily. He posted a .146/.240/.225 slash line over 33 games before he was demoted at the end of May after batting .111 over 54 at bats that month.

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Once he got to Triple-A, he went off. Amador batted .303/.405/.478 over 80 games with 11 homers, 59 RBI, and 20 stolen bases. This earned him two more small stints in Colorado, which were much improved from his previous stint.

Adael Amador Will Likely Make a Quick Return to Colorado This Season

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After a strong minor league season, Amador has had a strong spring camp with two homers and stolen bases. He isn't on the Rockies' top 30 prospects list anymore since he is no longer a rookie, but ended last season at No. 7 on the list.

The 22-year-old has over 100 minor league stolen bases and averages 13 homers a season, highlighting his speed and sneaky power. He's hit for power and gotten on base at an elite level at every step of the minor leagues. He also has a low strikeout rate, which is even more exciting.

Amador is an exciting and underrated prospect who will spend the beginning of the season at Triple-A. If he begins to replicate his 2025 sesaon, expect him back in Colorado sooner rather than later.

The other player optioned to Triple-A on Tuesday afternoon was Gordon, who pitched well this spring. Over four games (three starts) and 11 innings, he allowed a 1.64 ERA with 12 strikeouts and only two walks.

Tanner Gordon Is Sitting in Triple-A as a Depth

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Gordon has spent 23 career starts with the Rockies over the last two seasons, and it hasn't gone well. He's posted a 7.06 ERA with a .320 batting average allowed and 88 strikeouts over 109.2 innings.

He is the Braves' 2019 6th-round pick who was traded to Colorado during the Pierce Johnson trade in 2023. The Rockies revamped their starting rotation this offseason, but depth is still a question mark. If Gordon gets off to a hot start, he could be quickly used to cover an injury or a poor performer.

If he pitches well at Triple-A, expect him to make an appearence for a third straight season with Colorado at some point this season.