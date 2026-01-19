Three Compelling Interleague Series In Rockies Schedule To Watch Out For
The Colorado Rockies will have several key interleague matchups this 2026 season.
Three matchups the Rockies will face are against playoff contenders, and all three teams have a lot going for them, with some blend of experience. It will present a good challenge for a Colorado team that’s trying to write a new script this season.
Three Rockies Must-See Interleague Matchups
Boston Red Sox (June 22-24)
When fans think about a series between the Red Sox and Rockies, they think back to the 2007 World Series. It’s nineteen years later, and Colorado fans are still not happy that the Sox swept their team and ended their title hopes.
It’s a different era now. The Rockies are young, and we don’t know what they will do in this series. The Red Sox pitching rotation got better with the additions of Sonny Gray and Ranger Suarez. We hope to see future stars like Charlie Condon make an impact in this series.
Oakland Athletics (June 12-14)
It’s going to be a historical series because the Athletics will be playing in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Ballpark. Their new stadium is still under construction and won’t open until the 2028 MLB season.
Both teams have met 47 times. Colorado has won 23 of those matchups.
Rockies pitchers will need to be careful with this improved Athletics lineup. A lineup that consists of Nick Kurtz, Jacob Wilson, Brett Rooker, and the newest addition, All-Star Jeff McNeil. It’s going to be one of the exciting Interleague matchups as it approaches the summer season. Two young teams are trying to improve and will aim to make it a competitive three-game series.
Seattle Mariners (Sep 18-20)
The third and final Interleague series to keep an eye on is against the Mariners. The three-game series will take place at Coors Field—a solid West Coast matchup. It’s the second year in a row that both teams will meet in September. Seattle swept Colorado at T-Mobile Park.
Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is facing off against a rising star, Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman. The battle between two good-hitting catchers makes this series very compelling.
The Rockies are 2-8 in their last 10 meetings against the Mariners. It’s a new season, and Colorado will do everything in their power to avoid getting embarrassed again.
Interleague play got started in 1997. The early format was completely different than how it is today. The evolution of interleague play has improved, as teams now play daily throughout the season. MLB has come a long way in that department.