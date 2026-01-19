Three Key Road Trip Matchups Rockies Fans Must Tune Into This Season
After playing such a grim season in 2025, the Colorado Rockies are gearing up for a potential comeback this year. While it's unlikely that they'll become a top-ranked franchise anytime soon — that takes years in the making — they could certainly see more success this year than they did last.
Spring training is right around the corner, which means Opening Day isn't too far behind. The Rockies haven't made many notable adjustments to their roster as of late, but there's still a decent amount of time left in the offseason for changes to be made. With that said, it's tempting to look ahead at what's to come.
Colorado is going to be in for a tough season and a brutal month of May. But looking at their season as a whole, there are three key road matchups that stand out the most. Playing on the road is taxing enough, but competing against top ball clubs adds to the already grueling challenge.
Rockies vs. Blue Jays (March 30-April 1)
Toronto was within arm's reach of the World Series title last year, but they ultimately faced a heartbreaking loss. Now, they're looking to reclaim their spot.
Not only will facing the Blue Jays be a challenge in itself, but this will also be only the second series of the Rockies' 2026 campaign; their first will be against the Miami Marlins. These two sets will set the stage for how the season will play out.
Rockies vs. Dodgers (May 25-27)
The 2025 World Series champions are going to be searching for their third consecutive title this year. Los Angeles and the Rockies already have a long history as it is.
Still, the likelihood of Colorado handing a loss to the Dodgers this year is incredibly slim, particularly considering they managed to acquire slugger Kyle Tucker just a few days ago, and they've landed Edwin Díaz. But, it's best to keep an open mind in Major League Baseball — perhaps there's a world in which the Rockies claim a shocking upset.
Rockies vs. Giants (July 9-12)
San Francisco is another one of Colorado's rivals, and this will mark the third time of the season that the two franchises will face each other; the first two meetings will be at home.
Unsurprisingly, the last time the Rockies and the Giants played, San Francisco secured a clean sweep of the series. Is this the season in which Colorado will be able to carve out a new name for itself?