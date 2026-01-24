Three Pitchers Who Could Be Rockies X-Factors Entering 2026 Season
The Colorado Rockies have faced an overwhelming amount of criticism over the years, but their inconsistent pitching staff, in particular, has taken the brunt of the flak.
Although they have certainly struggled in the past when it comes to pitching, this season could end up being a turnaround. Having said that, much of the success, or lack thereof, will be a result of three primary arms. This trio will have a major impact on the ballclub, for better or worse.
Michael Lorenzen
Lorenzen was one of Colorado's new additions this offseason. The 34-year-old recorded a 4.64 ERA and 127 strikeouts across 141.2 innings pitched in 27 games, 26 of which he started. Before landing with the Rockies, he played two seasons with the Kansas City Royals.
Lorenzen is an All-Star, automatically bringing credibility to the mound. Alongside Kyle Freeland, Lorenzen is expected to provide immediate depth to the rotation. This will be his first time consistently pitching at Coors Field, so only time will tell how he handles the environment.
Chase Dollander
Dollander, 24, didn't have the MLB start that most rookies dream of. After making his professional debut on April 6 with the Rockies, the right-hander had trouble making the transition to the big leagues. By the end of the season, he had registered a 6.52 ERA and 82 strikeouts across 98.0 innings pitched through 21 starts.
Pitching at Coors Field is notoriously difficult for any arm as it is, but those with less experience are far more likely to struggle. It became clear early on that Dollander would be no different.
However, during his time in the minors back in 2024, he logged a 2.59 ERA and 169 strikeouts across 118.0 innings pitched through 23 starts. He's certainly capable on the mound, and if he can return to his previous form, he could truly develop into one of Colorado's most reliable starters.
Ryan Feltner
Feltner was another prime example of a Rockies pitcher who struggled immensely last year. He's been with the ballclub for five seasons now, but he only appeared for six starts in 2025, due to shoulder and back injuries. During those starts, he recorded a 4.75 ERA with 25 strikeouts across 30.1 innings pitched.
Given that he's a veteran pitcher, he has proven himself to have potential over the years. However, it's become a matter of him staying healthy enough to avoid the injured list.