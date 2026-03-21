Tomoyuki Sugano’s Clear Goal for Rockies Emerges in First Spring Start

This offseason, the Colorado Rockies went through a full rebranding when it came to their roster. A ton of familiar faces and the organization have parted ways, as the Rockies look to get the rebuild back on track following a horrible 2025 campaign.

Starting pitching has always been difficult for the Rockies, given the "Coors Effect" in Colorado. But the front office didn't let that stop them from going out to sign a handful of veterans who know how to keep the ball in the ballpark.

One player that Colorado is hopeful will have a strong season in the backend of the rotation is Tomoyuki Sugano, who signed a one-year deal with the Rockies this offseason. He made his MLB debut last season with the Baltimore Orioles, and following a year of downs, Sugano has his goals clear for 2026.

Tomoyuki Sugano's Goal in '26

General view outside of Coors Field before the game | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sugano made his spring debut with the Rockies on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants and pitched fairly well, going three innings, allowing four hits, one run, which was unearned, with one strikeout. He tossed 26 of 34 pitches for strikes, which aids his goal this year.

"This year, as a team goal, we want to pound the strike zone a lot, so from that perspective, I think I did a really good job," Sugano said in his postgame via Guerilla Sports on X (formerly Twitter).

Sugano also highlighted that this season he wants to work comfortably with his catchers, and the Rockies have one of the better rising catchers in the MLB in Hunter Goodman. His time in Baltimore saw an inflated ERA, but consistency in taking the ball every five days.

"First time working with a catcher today, I value communication with the catchers and that goes into the season as well, the importance of having good communication with the catchers. So, that will be my next step."

Former Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano (19) pitches against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Likely to work primarily with Goodman, Sugano will also need to have open communication with Braxton Fulford, who's been having a strong spring thus far. Defensively and with pitch calls, Suagno has the stuff to be successful in the MLB, so long as he avoids bats and doesn't give up hard contact.

Sugano joins the rotation that features Kyle Freeland, who will start the season on the mound for Colorado, Michael Lorenzen, Chase Dollander and Jose Quintana. The Rockies' rotation is filled with veterans, the only exception being Dollander, going into his second season with the organization.