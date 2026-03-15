Jose Quintana Opens Up About His Connections in the Rockies’ Clubhouse

The Colorado Rockies' starting rotation on paper looks way better than it did on paper in 2025. With Chase Dollander standing out as the young buck looking to prove himself, the front office added a handful of veterans to help the cause and fight the battle of pitching at Coors Field.

One of the more underrated signings for Colorado this offseason was bringing in Jose Quintana, who helped the Milwaukee Brewers return to the playoffs at the back end of his career.

Likely close to retirement, Quintana's role this season is to ensure he eats innings and helps the rebuild get back on course. However, just because the Rockies don't have a bright output for the season, Quintana has taken this spring seriously when making Colorado feel more like home.

Quintana's Connections Made This Far

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jose Quintana (62) throws for the Brewers. | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

As a veteran, it's important for Quintana to lead this rotation as a clubhouse leader. In a recent interview with Guerilla Sports, Quintana revealed which players he's gotten close with this spring.

"I've been reconnecting with (Michael) Lorenzen and (Kyle) Freeland and especially Antonio Senzatela... We've got a really good connection so far and I think our pitching coaches are really involved with us; sometimes they look like they're players," Quintana said.

Freeland, Lorenzen and Quitana are projected to be the starting three for the Rockies this season, all of whom have had success in the past. Quintana signing in Colorado wasn't a surprise, but it was in the sense that his career numbers at Coors Field haven't been the best.

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jose Quintana (62) delivers a pitch against the Colorado Rockies. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

In six career starts at Coors Field, Quintana has a 5.40 ERA over 33.1 IP with 33 strikeouts to 13 walks. However, he's been a solid pitcher throughout his career, entering 2026 with a career ERA of 3.76 and an All-Star nod to his name.

The pitching coaches are set to guide this rotation to more success in 2026, and it's already been displayed this spring. Quintana highlighted the work they've done thus far in the same interview with Guerilla Sports on X (formerly Twitter).

"They bring a lot of good things to us, the most thing is that they bring stuff that is really simple," Quintana said. "It started from the front office, everybody's new. They're trying to do something really special here and I'm glad I'm here for that."

Quintana and the Rockies will open the season on the road against the Miami Marlins, and if things go to plan, the veteran will get the nod on the mound for game three of the season.