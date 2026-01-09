Top 3 Highest Paid Colorado Rockies Right Fielders of All Time
We are still 11 weeks away from the start of the 2026 MLB season, so it stands to reason that the Colorado Rockies still aren't entirely set when it comes to their Opening Day right fielder. It could be 2025 breakout star Mickey Moniak, or they might give the keys to 24-year-old prospect Zac Veen, who had a cup of coffee with the big club last season.
Either way, it appears as if there will be a focus on building from within in an effort to continue building and developing in a budget-conscious frame of mind, at least for now. Veen will earn less than $1 million this season, while Moniak recently avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $4 million contract.
Suffice to say, barring a shocking about-face by the Rockies' front office, the club won't have a ton of money invested in right field in 2026. That marks a significant departure from the type of roster management that the Rockies have executed in the past, demonstrating a historic willingness to spend in right.
Perhaps some day soon, Paul DePodesta and the new-look Colorado front office will lead the club close enough to playoff contention to convince ownership to commit more money. In the meantime, however, let's look back at some of the organization's biggest financial investments in right field and how they have panned out.
Kris Bryant
Not only does Kris Bryant stand as the Rockies' highest-paid right fielder of all-time (he signed a whopping seven-year, $182 million mega-deal in early 2022, initially as a third baseman), but he stands as a primary reason for the club's current fiscally conservative approach to free agency.
Bryant was signed to serve as a foundational star to lead the Rockies back into contention. Injuries, however, have limited the 34-year-old to just 170 games across four seasons, including a mere 11 games played last season as he deals with chronic back issues stemming from lumbar degenerative disc disease.
With more looming uncertainty surrounding Bryant's return to the field in 2026, the prospect of paying the former NL MVP and 2016 World Series champion $27 million in each of the next three years seems grim.
Charlie Blackmon
In stark contrast to the frustrating, disappointing tenure of Bryant, Charlie Blackmon was a fan favorite over a 14-year career that was spent entirely in Colorado. A four-time All-Star, he amassed over $150 million in career earnings prior to his retirement following the 2024 season.
Though a bit of a late bloomer, Blackmon developed into a multi-dimensional offensive threat with the Rockies. A standout 2017 campaign saw him win the NL batting title with a .331 average while also leading the league in plate appearances (725), runs (137), hits (213) and total bases (387). He didn't lack for pop either, slugging a career-best 37 home runs and driving in 104 RBI.
That 2011 campaign not only landed Blackmon a top-five NL MVP vote, but it helped him earn a six-year, $108 million contract.
Larry Walker
If induction into Cooperstown and jersey retirements serve as the barometers for all-time success, then Larry Walker and Todd Helton stand out above the rest in the history of the franchise. They remain the only two Colorado players to ever receive those honors.
While most fans likely remember Helton, whose 17-year Rockies career lasted up until 2013, Walker's tenure concluded back in 2004, perhaps leaving some current fans without a strong memory of the Canadian slugger. All told, he spent 10 of his 17 seasons in Colorado, racking up an NL MVP award, three batting titles and numerous All-Star selections and Gold Glove awards along the way.
Although player salaries weren't quite what they are today, Walker was, nevertheless, one of the top players in franchise history and was paid accordingly. He earned over $100 million in his career, highlighted by the six-year, $75 million contract extension he signed with the Rockies in 1999.
To put it simply, two out of three ain't bad. Bryant's contract continues to rank among the very worst active deals in Major League Baseball. However, Blackmon delivered as an offensive force and a popular franchise icon, while Walker served as one of the best players in the game during his tenure in Colorado. When it comes to the organization's highest-paid right fielders, that is money (mostly) well spent.