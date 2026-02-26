What We’re Actually Learning From Rockies Pitchers and Catchers
The Colorado Rockies are two weeks into their first spring training under the new president of baseball operations, Paul DePodesta. It is also the first spring training for manager Warren Schaeffer after he had the interim tag removed by DePodesta after he was hired.
This offseason, there were changes with the pitching staff for the Rockies. They moved on from some players and brought in some veterans to sprinkle in around some younger arms. In an ideal world for 2026, Colorado would get some results from some of their younger arms, as well as have the veterans come in and contribute. Now that were two weeks into spring training and some Cactus League games under their belt, let’s take a closer look at what we have learned from the Rockies’ pitchers and catchers.
What We’re Learning About the Rotation
The rotations appear to be heading in the direction of some veterans and some younger pitchers. Kyle Freeland, Michael Lorenzen, Ryan Feltner, Chase Dollander, and Tanner Gordon were the projected rotation going into spring training. The Rockies did sign Tomoyuki Sugano, who pitched for the Baltimore Orioles last year and he is someone who could end up in the rotation on Opening Day in Miami. Don’t overlook Anthony Senzatela.
Feltner, Dollander and Gordon are going to need to have a good spring training to beat out Sugano for a potential spot. That is going to be something to keep an eye on in spring training.
What We’re Learning About the Depth
Aside from Sugano, another veteran brought ahead of spring training was left-hander Jose Quintana, who also signed for depth. When he was pitching well, he was one of the better left-handers. That was a long time ago.
McCade Brown, Pierson Ohol, Gabriel Hughes and Sean Sullivan are some young pitchers who could push for a roster spot. Left-hander Brennen Bernardino, acquired from the Boston Red Sox in a November trade, will be a spot starter if needed and will be effective out of the bullpen.
Catcher Depth
Last season, Hunter Goodman broke out behind the plate for the Rockies. He slashed .278/.323/.520 with 31 home runs and 91 runs driven in in 144 games. The 26-year-old will have a lot of eyes on him to see if he can come close to matching those numbers this season in what will be just his second full season as a catcher.
Braxton Fulford is the other catcher on the roster and likely Goodman's backup again after playing in 38 games last season. The 27-year-old came up and made his MLB debut last April and hit his only home run of the season in his second game against the Washington Nationals.