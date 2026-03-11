What This Rockies Top Prospect's Spring Usage Really Says About His 2026 Role

The Colorado Rockies' No. 3 prospect, Jared Thomas, enjoyed a strong first full professional season between High-A and Double-A.

The 22-year-old batted .300/.398/.452 with 14 homers, 60 RBI, 70 walks, and 33 stolen bases. Thomas is the Rockies' top-rated primary outfield prospect and the first Colorado prospect outside of the top 100 list in baseball.

The Rockies drafted Thomas in the second round of the 2024 MLB draft and he hasn't disappointed. In college at Texas, he flashed the power and speed combo that has only compounded in the minor leagues.

Jared Thomas Could Break Out in 2026

Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

While he's an exciting young prospect, he hasn't gotten a chance to prove himself in spring training yet. CBS reported in late February that Thomas was recovering from an offseason surgery to fix a fractured hamate bone in his right wrist, causing him to miss time.

It's not certain when he'll return, or even if it'll happen before Opening Day. Thomas is on the Rockies' preliminary Spring Breakout roster, but the current 40-man roster will be dwindled down by March 18 to just 23-27 players.

It would be surprising to see Thomas play in Colorado's spring breakout game on March 21, especially after he has missed so much of camp.

While a big chunk of spring training is disappointing, it doesn't bury him on the depth chart. Players like Jake McCarthy, who was acquired via trade this offseason, could be on the hot seat if Thomas begins to produce early.

Thomas played 45 games at Double-A Hartford last season, which could speed up his time with the Yard Goats in 2026. If he performs well right out of the bat, he could be in for a promotion within the first couple of months of the season.

While we don't know much about Thomas' recovery and rehab, it's good to know he's being slowly returned into action. Colorado is taking good care of its No. 3 prospect, and for good reason. He has a high ceiling that he hasn't hit yet, and his power-speed combo would be electric at Coors Field.

Only time will tell how he recovers from injury and returns to the field, but he's an exciting player to keep an eye on who's flying well under the radar entering 2026.