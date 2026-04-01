What the Rockies Decisions Today Reveals About Their Longterm Plan at Utility

The Colorado Rockies wanted to add veterans in strategic parts of the roster to help their young players grow. One can play just about everywhere.

Willi Castro was signed to be the kind of player that can play everywhere, based on his history. On Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, he started at first base for the first time this season and marked the third different position he’s played in just five games.

It would not be a surprise to see Castro play all seven positions on the diamond, aside from pitcher and catcher, by the time the season ends. He’s just off to a fast start.

Willi Castro’s Versatility

Colorado Rockies second baseman Willi Castro. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Castro has been in the starting lineup each game beginning with opening day when he started at second base. But his versatility came in handy late in the game when he was moved to left field after the Rockies pinch-hit for Jake McCarthy. Colorado did the same thing with him in the second game, as he started at second and then moved to left field after right fielder Troy Johnston was pinch-hit for and left fielder Jake McCarthy was moved to right field.

It’s the versatility that allows the Rockies to move Castro where they please and not worry about the defense. In Sunday’s finale with the Marlins, he stayed in the infield. He started at second base, moved to first base after Colorado pinch-hit for TJ Rumfield and then moved back to second base when the Rockies pinch-hit for Ryan Ritter at second base.

In Monday’s opener with the Toronto Blue Jays, Castro got a change of pace — just one position. He started at second base and left the game after the Rockies pinch-hit Ritter for him late in the game.

The bat hasn’t been quite as responsive as the Rockies had hoped early on as he’s slashed .200/.250/.333 with two RBI in his first four games. He has a career slash of .244/.312/.384 with 56 home runs and 230 RBI. He claimed an All-Star Game berth in 2024 with the Minnesota Twins after he slashed .247/.331/.385 with 12 home runs and 60 RBI, both of which were career highs.

The Rockies’ goal this offseason was to acquire player that would “raise the floor,” in the words of president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta. His moves this offseason have backed that up. Castro’s value to the franchise was his versatility and tapping into it after just five games is a subtle way to show the rest of the team that a veteran understands the value of playing around the field.