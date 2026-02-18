Why Rockies' Fierce Infield Competition Could Rage on Until Opening Day
The Colorado Rockies haven't been aggressive this offseason, and in fact, they've been rather quiet. Considering how brutal their 2025 campaign was, fans were hoping to see more movement. Unfortunately, only time will tell if they made enough waves in recent months to pull them out of the trenches.
Despite spring training being right around the corner, the Rockies are still grappling with some difficult decisions, particularly around the diamond. But they're not alone in this, as most franchises have uncertainty with at least one position.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
Their shortstop position is confidently sealed by Ezequiel Tovar, but every other position in the infield remains up in the air—competition for a spot is going to be incredibly tight.
According to Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report, Colorado's infield continues to be their biggest position battle, and there's no end in sight quite yet. Things are looking rather cluttered right now, but will the ballclub be able to work on the knots in time for Opening Day?
Rockies Face Infield Dilemma
Colorado is squared away at shortstop, but first, second and third remain unknown. Reuter states that of the 10 candidates who could potentially claim a spot around the diamond, the top contenders boil down to four: Edouard Julien at first, Ryan Ritter at second, Kyle Karros at third and utility man Willi Castro.
Julien previously played for the Minnesota Twins, slashing .220/.309/.324 with a .633 OPS and three homers through 64 games. In late January, the Twins shipped him to the Rockies with Pierson Ohl in exchange for minor leaguer Jace Kaminska.
Castro is the other key headliner here, and as a utility player, he brings a high level of versatility, which should be welcomed by the Rockies.
During his 2025 campaign, split between Minnesota and the Chicago Cubs, he slashed .226/.313/.366 with a .679 OPS and 11 home runs through 120 games. Once mid-January rolled around, he signed as a free agent with Colorado.
Reuter notes that other candidates for the infield include Tyler Freeman, Troy Johnston, Adael Amador, Blaine Crim, T.J. Rumfield and Nicky Lopez. In his own words, "... With no shortage of options, this battle could rage on until Opening Day rosters are announced."
It could be a long while before Colorado gets its cluttered infield sorted out. However, it would be safe to bank on seeing Julien and Castro in the mix once the regular season approaches.