Rockies Notes: Jake McCarthy's Heroics Deliver Colorado Much-Needed Win

Getting swept is never fun. Getting swept by the New York Mets in their current state would’ve been perhaps the worst experience in the world. Luckily for the Colorado Rockies, Jake McCarthy came to save the day.

McCarthy’s grand slam that barely stayed fair down the right-field line in the eighth inning delivered the Rockies a much-needed victory that broke a skid of six losses in a row. It was an exhilarating way to end a homestand that was otherwise pretty tragic for a Rockies squad that had built some momentum heading into the month of May. Nevertheless, McCarthy’s heroics gave Colorado some hope as it moves forward into the weekend.

“It looked fair [at the] beginning, and then it took a hard hook at the end,” McCarthy said after the game via MLB.com. “I guess it didn’t really matter, so I took my time up the line, but I was really just trying to see if it was fair or foul.”

What was even more impressive than McCarthy’s grand slam was the effort of Colorado’s pitching staff. Sure, the Mets are pretty lousy right now with the bats, but the quartet of Jose Quintana, Juan Mejia, Brennan Bernardino and Antonio Senzatela shut the folks from Queens down and enabled McCarthy to have his moment.

Quintana started the game with a masterful 5 2/3 innings of two-run ball. He then handed it to the bullpen, which didn’t allow another Mets run to cross all game long. Particularly remarkable was Senzatela’s outing as he concluded the contest with two shutdown innings that featured two strikeouts and just one hit allowed. He’s truly blossomed into a steady arm out of the bullpen.

The Rockies’ tumultuous time at Coors Field is now over, at least for the six-day road trip that starts tonight in Philadelphia against the Phillies. Much like the Mets, not much has gone right for the Phillies, though their fortunes have turned a bit after firing manager Rob Thomson and promoting baseball icon Don Mattingly on an interim basis. It’s the Rockies’ hope that some of that good mojo gets rubbed off when they arrive at Citizens Bank Park.

Here’s all the latest Rockies news and stories:

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The Rockies Are Betting on a Revival With Their Latest Veteran Pitcher Signing

Rockies Tweets of the Day

🗣️Warren Schaeffer on Jake McCarthy:



"Really huge homer to lift the boys after six straight losses."#rockies @TheSuzieHunter | Powered by: @TheRamosLawFirm pic.twitter.com/U82b0F5I8B — Guerilla Sports (@guerillasports) May 7, 2026

You can review it, but it's not coming back!!!! pic.twitter.com/8fX1M1HZdZ — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 7, 2026

THEE WOLORADO #Rockies are 15-23



What went right: JAKE. MF. McCARTHY. What a day. Quintana to Mejia to Senza 🔥



What went wrong: Sullivan Julien Moniak 0-11. Mickey hit streak over 😔



Gritty Wins: 9*

Infuriating Losses: 8.5



Kept it close and exploded at the end!! — Spencer Smith (@BDSpenc) May 7, 2026