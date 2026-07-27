Previewing the Rockies' Two-Game Series Against the Padres

Fresh off two consecutive losses to the Milwaukee Brewers, the Colorado Rockies get an off day before a rare two-game set in San Diego against the Padres.

The series is bookended by off-days, giving the Rockies two of the next four days off. At this stage in the season, the break is always welcomed, but it won't make much difference in the perspective of the entire season.

Colorado enters the set on Tuesday, 23 games under .500, and 25.5 games behind the Dodgers for the National League West lead. The Padres enter right at .500, and in the playoff hunt. With the two teams on opposite ends of the spectrum at the trade deadline, it would be great to see the Rockies play spoiler a little bit this week.

To kick off the series at 7:40 p.m. MDT on Tuesday, Michael Lorenzen (3-9, 6.53) will get the ball for Colorado. He'll oppose Michael King (6-7, 3.24) for San Diego. Lorenzen has struggled mightily through 22 games this season and owns a career high in ERA thus far. July has been his best month all season, but it has still been difficult.

He owns a 5.21 ERA this month and allowed six runs on seven hits over 3.2 innings in his latest start on July 21. His lone appearance against San Diego this season was his only relief appearance, as he allowed one base runner over a scoreless frame.

King has been fantastic during the first season of his three-year, $75 million deal. The veteran has been stellar this month, and allowed just one run on five hits over six innings of work in his latest start. No active Rockie has found much success against the veteran, as Willi Casto owns the lone RBI amongst the bunch.

Gabriel Hughes Continues Rookie Campaign on Wednesday

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In the series finale at 2:10 MDT on Wednesday, Gabriel Hughes (0-2, 2.79) will get the ball for the Rockies. San Diego's starter hasn't been announced, but it's projected to be Griffin Canning (1-9, 6.97).

Colorado's 2022 first-round pick has enjoyed a solid start to his rookie campaign this season. Over his last two starts, he's allowed three runs and 10 hits over 10.1 innings combined. He's yet to face the Padres, but earned a quality start in his first MLB start against the Dodgers in early July.

Canning is amidst his worst MLB season, after spending the first five weeks of the season on the injured list. Canning allowed five runs (four earned) and three homers over 2.2 innings of work in his most recent start on July 23. He owns a 4.58 ERA and a 1-0 record over three career starts against the Rockies.

During a third consecutive trying season for Colorado, seeing Hughes for an extended stint is important for the future of the rotation. If he continues his success, the Rockies could add one more piece to the puzzle of the troubling rotation.