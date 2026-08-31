Rockies 20-Year-Old Infield Prospect Packs Plenty of Pop at the Plate

As if there wasn't enough excitement at the high levels of the Colorado Rockies organization about what the future might hold, the talent below Double-A continues to blossom as well.

That culmination of two 'generations' of talent - literally just a few years apart in either age or development - will comprise the Rox roster as they move closer to contention.

Right now, it appears the big club is about to wrap up what could be a fourth straight last-place, 100-loss season. Meanwhile, a future force is thriving in Fresno.

Wilder Dalis, 20, has shown plenty of prowess at the plate, hitting .304 with 17 home runs, 76 RBI, and 27 stolen bases as the 2026 campaign winds down. He's accomplished those numbers in just 329 at-bats, and scouts and coaches see a huge upside in the Venezuelan native.

Our SoFi Player of the Month: Wilder Dalis! 🔥



Dalis (.374/.443/.727) had 37 hits, 35 RBI, 8 home runs, 9 doubles, 1 triple, 14 walks and 72 total bases in the month of July 🐻 pic.twitter.com/UzFh1xti4J — Fresno Grizzlies (@FresnoGrizzlies) August 4, 2026

Translated over an entire season, he's likely closer to 25 bombs and 100 ribbies. And given what he's done with the Grizzlies, he should have his ticket punched for Double-A ball and a spot in the Hartford Yard Goats' lineup in 2027.

That should be the perfect proving ground for him as he approaches his age-21 season.

Coming off a blistering July at the dish, Dalis was named the California Player of the Month, as his home run total rises. And while he has the skills to play short, he could end up being moved to second base or possibly even third, due to his uncanny ability to drive the ball. He might be better suited somewhere else, but his stature (6'0", 175 pounds)

The Details on Dalis

Dalis is a switch-hitter who can drive the ball with authority to all fields. Because of that, he adds to his versatility, just like he does on the defensive side of the game.

He has played three infield positions and could easily be a standout at any of them. His official MLB scouting report lists his adaptability and growing size and strength as big factors in why he's Major League material.

"[Dalis] has shown the ability to swing it from both sides of the plate, though he was stronger as a left-handed hitter in 2025, with a hit-over-power profile," his player profile reads. "He has gap power now with doubles-type pop, but he also isn’t close to being physically mature, so there could be more power to come in the future."

"Hopefully, that doesn’t come at the expense of his speed and athleticism... He’ll keep seeing time at three infield positions, and while he’s played mostly on the left side of the infield, some think second base might be his best shot as a long-term home if he turns into a table-setting, everyday-type of player."