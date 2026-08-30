Rockies Have 26 Games to Avoid Another Embarrassing Franchise Milestone

The Colorado Rockies are not going to the playoffs.

They aren’t going to come anywhere close to finishing .500, either.

But, there is still one significant number looming over this franchise, and they are going to have to fight it for the entire final month of the season.

One hundred.

The Rockies lost again on Saturday with a score of 2-1 to the Atlanta Braves. With that game concluded, the team drops to 52-84 with just 26 games left in the season.

That means Colorado has to go at least 11-15 the rest of the way to finish the 2026 campaign with a record of 63-99. That would avoid a fourth consecutive 100-loss season.

That might not sound like a very lofty goal, but for this team, it is.

To date, the Rockies have played .382 baseball through 136 games. To avoid another 100-loss season, they are going to have to play .423 baseball the rest of the year.

The good news is, the remaining schedule just might give them a chance.

Rockies Have Plenty of Opportunities

Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado is scheduled to play 16 of the remaining 26 games at Coors Field. That will begin with a three-game series on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles.

Then the Rockies will host the St. Louis Cardinals for three games before heading off on a road trip that will be challenging.

The Rockies will have to enter Yankee Stadium and play three games and then head to Detroit to challenge the Tigers for three.

Getting through those six games with at least a win or two could be critical to coming out of the year avoiding that dreaded 100 mark.

Then the team will head back to Denver and get to stay for a while. Colorado will get to play 10 consecutive games at home, starting with the San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners, and concluding with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

That home stand will tell the tale of how this team is going to end the season. The trouble is that Coors Field really hasn’t provided the advantage Colorado would hope for.

They are just 27-38 at home.

Finding 11 Wins

Colorado Rockies first baseman TJ Rumfield (7) and third baseman Willi Castro (3) Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At this point, it’s all about math. That’s all that matters at this point for this team. There’s no magic number calculation, no playoffs, no wild card chase...just math to try to stay away from that damning 100 milestone.

The math.

They need 11 wins.

This team doesn’t all of a sudden have to be good. They just need 11 wins.

If the Rockies could just win half of their 16 remaining home games, that would be eight. Then the team would only have to find three victories in the 10 remaining road games.

While that seems doable, this doesn’t leave room for any extended losing streak.

Now for some reality. Colorado has lost eight of their last 10 games entering Sunday’s series finale in Atlanta. Another stretch like that in September will put the final nail in the coffin. The path to success will be roadblocked before the final week even arrives.

The six-game trip going through New York and Detroit stands out. Should the team struggle to find a way to win, the pressure will become enormous at home.

There is a bright spot waiting at the end of the tunnel. Colorado will finish the season against the Chicago White Sox.

If they can hold it together until then, there is some hope that avoiding 100 losses could happen.

Is 99 Losses Really Progress?

Colorado Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That’s a lot of talk about how not to lose, about how to avoid another discouraging record. There’s a much bigger question surrounding all this.

Does finishing 63-99 really matter?

As an isolated stat, probably not much. I mean, let’s be honest here, a 99-loss season is still an awful season.

But, the bigger picture changes the context some.

In 2025, the Rockies went 43-119. That was one of the worst seasons in modern MLB history. The Rockies have already won nine more games this year with nearly a month remaining.

Should this team make it to the finish line with 63 victories, that would be a 20-win improvement from one season to the next.

No, that doesn’t diminish the amount of work facing this organization. It doesn’t turn this middling team into a contender. It better not satisfy anyone close to this team, either. It is still a last-place finish in the National League West. It is still awful.

It is, however, progress, as sad as it is. It is a tangible indication that Colorado is trying to move away from the historically bad 2025 baseball they presented fans.

Along with avoiding 100, there are other reasons to watch this team in September.

All hope is not lost - even if they do surpass 100.

The Rockies have a chance to evaluate more young players who could make a difference in the next competitive roster (whenever that might be).

The organization can further evaluate pitching, Players such as Hunter Goodman, Cole Carrigg and others can finish this season on a high note.

Yes, we all agree that going 11-15 is not something to celebrate for most teams. But the Rockies don’t fit in that category. For this team, it would be taking a step out of the baseball basement.