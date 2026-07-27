Rockies 20-Year-Old Prospect Has Blazing Speed, But Needs His Bat To Light the Match

Someday you're going to tune into a Colorado Rockies game and see something you think looks like a fighter jet, just gliding around the basepaths at Coors Field. But it won't be an invasion or something from an air show at nearby Colorado Springs. Rather, it will be Venezuelan native Yeiker Reyes, sprinting towards home plate.

Reyes, whom the team signed as part of their international class (along with Robert Calaz), is currently playing for the Fresno Grizzlies, Colorado's Single-A affiliate in the California League. It's just barely a step above developmental ball, but Reyes is showing potential as he grows and matures. While his game still relies heavily on his running ability, the Rockies are hoping he can pick up enough at the plate to continue his progression through the minors.

While it's been a slow process? Reyes is starting to come through, taking a big step forward offensively in 2026. He's currently hitting .247, with one home run, 20 RBI, and seven stolen bases. But he has never forgotten his calling card; he's racked up 96 career steals in his MiLB career already.

Yeiker Rakes!



Reyes smashes a two-run blast to extends the Grizzlies lead in the sixth.#ItHappensHere pic.twitter.com/qeIIJ9EqZk — Fresno Grizzlies (@FresnoGrizzlies) July 2, 2026

FanGraphs took a closer look at Reyes, ranking him 24th in the system. And they write just what most of his coaches and the Rockies scouts have stated: the youngster must find any way he can to get on base if he's going to be successful at the big league level.

However, if Reyes remains a one-dimensional talent, then he's likely a part-time player who's used as a pinch runner or is in a limited platoon situation. On the flip side, his emerging bat could make him an impact name for the organization or possibly serve as a bargaining chip in a future trade for a veteran. With his upside and pure quickness, he will always be a commodity to a contender.

"Reyes is a skills-over-tools center field prospect with some catalytic qualities and deficient present power," The report states. "Though he’s of medium build and likely to add a fair bit of strength as he matures, Reyes is currently so lacking in power that it’s tough to forecast him for enough pop to play every day. Instead, he has the skills of a good extra outfielder."

As for the Major League team, the Rockies look to end their two-game losing streak when they head to San Diego to take on the Padres.