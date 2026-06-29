Rockies Have Star in the Making in 20-Year-Old Outfield Prospect

For many young players in the modern era, their intelligence and ability are sometimes faster than their age might suggest. Blessed with an acumen for excellence on the diamond, their bodies often have to catch up with their baseball brilliance before they can truly blossom.

For Colorado Rockies prospect Robert Calaz, who is currently ranked fifth on the franchise's list of top prospects per MLB Pipeline, that appears to be the case.

Calaz, 20, stands 6'-2 and weighs in around 200 pounds, but his frame looks like he could pack on another 20 pounds. That could boost his power numbers enough at the plate that he could project as a consistent, 20-20 player as a starting outfielder. Combined with his speed, he can be a valuable asset for the Rox as they continue to build toward the future.

Robert Calaz puts the Grizzlies in front for the 2nd straight night. pic.twitter.com/eUTXkeVslq — Fresno Grizzlies (@FresnoGrizzlies) June 13, 2025

Calaz has four home runs, 23 RBI, and nine steals, but is hitting just .228 as he progresses from the instructional ball toward his diamond dynasty. He will have to handle his strike zone better as a hitter before he'll be ready to play hardball in The Show.

When to Expect Calaz in Colorado

Rockies general manager Josh Byrnes | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

The question now is where Calaz will hit and play when given his MLB opportunity. He has played centerfield, but looks more like a corner outfielder. Likewise, he is viewed (at least, for now) as a consistent, late-order hitter.

If the club gets 5-7 years of consistency from the Dominican native during his prime, then he makes a perfect complementary piece in a lineup that will also feature fellow hot shots, Ethan Holliday and Charlie Condon. And when you inject that trio into a roster that already features Hunter Goodman and other maturing Major Leaguers, then Colorado will have a cocktail for success brewing at Coors Field.

Despite his incredible gifts, his talents can only take him so far in his travels to baseball's promised land. And while there's definitely no doubt that Calaz has big-time skills, he is still proving he can put the ball in play enough to hit for average.

His MLB scouting report suggests that he's the type of player that could effect winning in multiple ways, but needs to cut down on his chase at the plate and refine his approach. The key for him is to avoid getting behind in the count, which causes him to press and leads to easy outs for opposing pitchers.

That's a pretty common issue for young players like Calaz. The quicker he is able to correct it the quicker he can progress through the system and become a potential outfield option for Colorado in the Majors one day.