Rockies Announce Probable Starters for Braves Series

After splitting a four-game series against the Washington Nationals, the Colorado Rockies will continue their seven-game road trip against National League East Division teams, with three games against the first-place Atlanta Braves.

Looking for a series win on Thursday afternoon, the Rockies fell 7-1 to Washington and sit at 52-82. They need to go 11-17 to avoid a fourth straight 100-loss season.

If they are going to get at least one win in Atlanta, they will have to earn it. The Braves will enter the series coming off a three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers that was capped off by veteran left-hander Chris Sale, who threw a complete-game shutout on Thursday night in a 1-0 victory.

The good news is that Colorado will avoid facing Sale, but the Braves still have a strong rotation that is peaking heading into September.

Rockies Announce Probable Pitchers for Braves Series

Colorado Rockies pitcher Ryan Feltner Credit: Geoff Burke | Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado will look to win a series on the road against the Braves and they have announced who will start the three games before they return home to open a series against the Baltimore Orioles at Coors Field. Here are the three probables for manager Warren Schaeffer.

Friday: Tomoyuki Sugano (12-7, 4.96 ERA) vs. Grant Holmes (8-5, 3.64 ERA), 5:15 p.m. MDT

Saturday: Ryan Feltner (5-8, 6.08 ERA) vs. Martín Pérez (8-8, 3.12 ERA), 2:10 p.m. MDT

Sunday: Mason Adams (0-0, 2.25 ERA) vs. Tyler Mahle (5-10, 4.41 ERA), 11:35 a.m. MDT

The Rockies will open the series with Tomoyuki Sugano, who has been arguably their ace this season after signing in free agency over the winter. However, August hasn't been kind to the former Orioles right-hander, who has a 7.58 ERA in 19 innings and has allowed 16 earned runs. In his last two starts, he has allowed 11 earned runs in eight innings against the Dodgers and Cleveland Guardians.

As for the final two games of the series, Ryan Feltner will start on Saturday afternoon for Colorado and, like Sugano, he has struggled in his last two starts, allowing 12 earned runs in 10.2 innings against the Dodgers and Nationals.

Adams will close out the trip, making his second start after working four innings against Washington, allowing just three hits in four innings and not receiving a decision in a 3-1 Rockies win on Tuesday night in Washington.

Colorado has 28 games remaing and needs 11 wins to have a really successful first season under president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta. The schedule is going to be tough to get to 63 wins, but getting at least one win in Atlanta would certainly help before heading home to open a homestand against the Orioles and St. Louis Cardinals.