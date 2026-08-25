Rockies Home Hangover Continues with Historic Losing Streak at Coors Field

The Colorado Rockies look like they have a much brighter future than they do right now.

With a stocked minor league system and fortified by a growing awakening by the fan base, the franchise is looking to turn the page. But even with all the changes, the numbers in the win-loss column and results in the standings will be about the same at the end of 2026.

Over three seasons, the Rox have finished in last place and lost 100 games, and they are on pace to do the same this season

The Rockies must avoid losing at least 19 games out of their remaining 31 to avoid triple digits in the loss column, which would at least look like a 'baby step' forward. However, as this team continues to grow, they must find a way to protect their home turf. The team hasn't done that over the past week and a half, as they were swept by the Cleveland Guardians at home for the third straight series.

With yet another defeat in Denver, the Rox have now dropped nine straight at Coors Field, matching a franchise record, per the Denver Gazette (subscription required). Their latest was Sunday, a 7-2 loss to Cleveland. It put a bow on one of the worst gifts ever: a place in history, reserved for the most futile squads in the Rockies' history.

The nine-game losing streak at Coors Field ties the Rox team in 1993. That club goes back to the beginning of the franchise's infancy, when the club still played at the old Mile High Stadium.

Frustration is Mounting in the Mountains

Colorado Rockies outfielder Jake McCarthy | Darren Yamashita | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rockies players aren't just aware of the running mark when they play near the Rocky Mountains. They're sick of thinking about it. As much as the fan base, the guys in uniform want to enjoy a little more home cooking. Outfielder Jake McCarthy weighed in on the players' attitude toward the ineptitude.

“Being in games doesn't really count, right?" McCarthy told MLB.com recently. "When it boils down, I think we play the game the right way. We play hard, we compete, but at the end of the day, when the losses add up, it is frustrating.”

Mercifully, the Rockies are on the road, playing in the Nation's Capital for a series with the Washington Nationals. Unfortunately, the losing ways continue, Washington, as the Rox were slapped, 13-3, in game one of the six-game East Coast swing. They return home on August 31 against the Baltimore Orioles, where they will try to kill the current curse at Coors.