Tomoyuki Sugano Is Delivering When It Matters Most for the Rockies

When the Rockies signed Tomoyuki Sugano to a one-year, $5 million deal in the offseason, it wasn't big news around the league. It has turned into one of the best signings in all of baseball. No pitcher in the sport is winning at a higher rate than "Tomo" right now.

On Friday night, Sugano delivered a masterful performance at Coors Field. He pitched 6.2 innings of one-run baseball as Colorado defeated Kansas City 3-1. Outside of a solo home run, he was lights-out, showcasing his elite placement by producing several weak-contact outs while keeping the basepaths clear most of the night.

Sugano is now 11-4 on the season. He is tied for seventh in the league in wins and is 7-0 in his last seven decisions. Aside from a few blow-up outings, he's been incredibly consistent this season and has clearly proven himself as the best starter on the team.

Sugano has been valuable for the Rockies, one of the few pitchers on the roster that manager Warren Schaefer can rely upon to pitch well consistently. However, he might be of even more value to Colorado if he pitches the rest of the season elsewhere.

Trade Value

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that Sugano is one of the names the Rockies are open to shopping.

"The Colorado Rockies will be popular at the trade deadline. They are letting teams know that pitchers Antonio Senzatela, Kyle Freeland, Michael Lorenzen and Tomoyuki Sugano are available, as well as position players Mickey Moniak, Jake McCarthy and Willi Castro."

Sugano is easily the most impressive and attractive of the three starters listed. He has been a massive help in Denver this year, but he's 36-years-old and won't be a part of the organization's plans for the future. Many playoff contenders need starting pitching help. Here's why teams may or may not be interested in the veteran Japanese hurler at the deadline.

Colorado Rockies pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano (11) throws on the road. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Strengths

- Consistency: Sugano has allowed three or fewer runs in 14 of his 19 starts. Aside from a few blowup outings, his ERA has been very strong.



- Command: He has been one of the most accurate pitchers in the league and has one of its lowest walk rates



- Elite offspeed mix: Sugano's breaking balls are some of the most effective in the big leagues, and he has a deep, seven-pitch arsenal.



- The Coors effect: Sugano has posted great numbers while pitching in arguably the most hitter-friendly ballpark in the MLB.

Weaknesses

- Home runs: Sugano's biggest downfall is his propensity to give up the deep ball. He led the majors in homers allowed last year and has given up 21 this season.



- Age: He is 36, so any team that might be interested in trading for him has to know that it won't be a long-term investment.



- Strikeout rate: While his placement is elite and his walk rate is exceptional, he also doesn't strike out batters very often. His strikeout rate is one of the lowest among MLB starters.

What to Expect

Sugano could be of value to several teams. However, given his age and unimpressive strikeout and home run numbers, don't expect the Rockies to receive too much in return for him. A one-for-one swap with a younger pitching prospect seems the most likely package,

Whether he's anchoring Colorado's rotation down the home stretch or traded away, signing Tomoyuki Sugano was an A+ move. He has far outperformed his $5 million price tag and is one of the winningest pitchers in the league, and he proved he's still got it at 36 once again on Friday night.