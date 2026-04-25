Rockies Attempt at Series Victory Over Mets Postponed

The Colorado Rockies are going to have to wait one more day to try and win their series against the New York Mets.

Mother Nature was not on the side of baseball in Queens as the battle between the Mets, perhaps the MLB franchise that’s most down in the dumps, and the Rockies was postponed due to inclement weather.

The two teams will instead play a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon, with Game 1 scheduled to begin at 11:40 a.m. MT. The second game will start approximately 30-45 minutes after Game 1 concludes.

Today's game between the Mets and Rockies has been postponed due to weather



The teams will play a straight doubleheader tomorrow starting at 1:40 p.m. pic.twitter.com/AtShOF9DSp — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 25, 2026

Both games will be available to watch on Rockies.TV. KOA 850 AM and KNRV 1150 will have the radio broadcast.

Postponement Presents Mixed Bag for Rockies

Colorado Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar and center fielder Brenton Doyle. Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

For the Rockies, the postponement is a double-edged sword. On one hand, it’s always nice to have the extra day off. The bullpen gets a rest, though it didn’t really need it after Michael Lorenzen twirled a gem on Friday night en route to a 4-3 victory in the series opener.

But the team was also riding in hot, having played well over the last week or so, ready to take the series by the horns. That’s especially true when one considers just how miserable the Mets are at the moment. Any sort of extra repose they can muster is better for them and not the Rockies.

Regardless, the opportunity to win a series is right in front of Colorado, and all it has to do is take advantage of it. Sure, it would’ve been nice if the doubleheader could’ve been avoided, but that’s just baseball — you have to roll with the punches and take it from there.

Pitching Matchups Still Unknown

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jose Quintana. Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Left-handed hurler Jose Quintana had been scheduled to make the start for the Rockies, with Mets righty Kodai Senga opposing him on the other side. Quintana is still set to make his start in Game 1 of the doubleheader, though the Mets haven’t announced a probable pitcher for either game just yet.

It’s expected that Senga, as well as standout rookie Nolan McLean, will pitch in one of the contests, though which one that will be is a mystery at the moment.

Either way, the Rockies look to be in a good spot to take down the flailing Mets. A series win — whether that comes by sweeping both games Sunday or splitting the doubleheader — would be the team’s first since a sweep of the Houston Astros earlier this month.

More than that, it would keep this stretch of surprisingly competent play rolling, something Colorado will gladly take any way it can get it.