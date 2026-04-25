Rockies Finally Get Breakthrough From Key Offseason Addition

Entering Friday night’s contest against the New York Mets, the Colorado Rockies were in desperate need of some stellar starting pitching.

For the better part of the first month of the season, the starting rotation had been the definitive weak point of the team, with Michael Lorenzen, who was acquired over the offseason via free agency, struggling more than others.

Luckily for him and the Rockies, a bounce-back opportunity against the flailing Mets presented itself, and all Lorenzen had to do was take advantage of it.



And take advantage of it he did.

Michael Lorenzen against the Mets:



7 IP

7 H

1 ER

0 BB

3 K



He had a 7.48 ERA entering tonight 😳 pic.twitter.com/ZPaM8jcLEh — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) April 25, 2026

Over the course of seven stellar innings, Lorenzen flummoxed a Mets lineup that’s been searching for answers seemingly since the dawn of time. While he only recorded three strikeouts, he didn’t surrender any free passes and scattered seven hits.

In the end, he left the game allowing only one tally on the scoreboard, a large improvement over what he’d been doing over his past five starts.

As a result of Lorenzen’s dominance, the Rockies were able to capture a series-opening 4-3 victory over the Mets at Citi Field, bringing their record to 11-16. While that mark might not be glamorous for some fanbases, it’s welcome in Denver — and for Lorenzen.

Lorenzen’s Outing Offers Much-Needed Glimpse of Stability

Colorado Rockies pitcher Michael Lorenzen | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

To punctuate just how badly Lorenzen needed an effort like he had last night, all one has to do is look at how drastically his ERA dipped following the start. Coming into the game, he had put up an abysmal 7.48 ERA, which was the result of two disastrous starts — one versus the Philadelphia Phillies on April 3 and the other against the Houston Astros on April 14.

His ERA is now at a more respectable 5.97. Not great by any means, but much better than where it once was.

It’s been said ad nauseam ever since he arrived at Coors Field over the winter, but if the Rockies are going to do any sort of winning during the 2026 campaign, Lorenzen’s arm is going to be a major reason why.

His excellence in past seasons was why first-year president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta considered him worthy of a contract. The lack of production through the first month was somewhat shocking — especially after one considers just how lights-out Lorenzen was for Team Italy during the World Baseball Classic — but it’s outings like the one he put up against the Mets last night that illustrate just how much potential he truly has.

Of course, it’s just one start. There’s every possibility in the world that he could lay another egg his next go-around on the bump. But given how bad the season commenced for Lorenzen, any glimmer of hope is welcome.