Rockies’ Bid for Historic April Comes Up Short Against Reds

The Colorado Rockies were so close to making history against the Cincinnati Reds but managed to fall just short.

If the Rockies had taken down the Reds in the series finale at Great American Ball Park, then they would have finished the month of April with a winning record of 14-13. Alas, it was not meant to be, and Colorado concluded the month at 13-14, a respectable record, especially when one considers the absolute tumult the franchise went through in 2025.

What would have been historic about that winning record in April is that it would have been the first time the Rockies had achieved such a feat since 2018. Colorado went 14-13 that month and ended up making the postseason with a 91-72 record.

Led by the likes of Trevor Story and Nolan Arenado, the Rockies took down the Chicago Cubs in the NL Wild Card Game before being swept by the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS. All in all, it was a successful season for the Rockies, but it marked the end of an era. Colorado has not made the postseason since.

If the Rockies could have beaten the Reds on Thursday afternoon, then perhaps that same sort of magic could have transpired in 2026. Now that another losing April is a reality, it appears that the team is going to have to find another way to achieve some good juju prior to a potential run at October.

A Solid Start Still Offers Encouragement

Colorado Rockies left fielder Mickey Moniak. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

It is obviously silly to peg the Rockies’ playoff chances on whether they have a winning April or not. While being above .500 in the first full month of the season is always something a team should aspire to achieve, it is not the end-all, be-all for the entire campaign.

There are plenty of examples of squads faltering in April before rising like a phoenix and capturing the World Series when everything was said and done. The 2019 Washington Nationals, who were a paltry 19-31 at one point, ended up the champions of the baseball universe despite a slow start, proving that one’s season is not truly dead until that final bell rings.

If anything, Rockies fans should be delighted with the start to 2026. At this point last season, Colorado was 5-25 and had allowed 173 runs while only scoring 96. It was an appalling beginning to the 162-game marathon, one that ended up resulting in 119 losses.

There is little to no evidence that such a disaster will occur this year, and that is amazing news for Rockies fans far and wide. And even though an above .500 April could not be achieved, this Rockies squad appears to be ready to show the league that it has what it takes to compete.