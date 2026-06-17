Rockies Slugger TJ Rumfield Falling Under Radar in All-Star Voting

The Colorado Rockies are currently taking on the Chicago Cubs in a road series at Wrigley Field. They lost the first game of the series on Monday but despite losing to a better team, manager Warren Schaeffer has something to be pleased about.

His first baseman TJ Rumfield is having quite the season for the Rockies that not a lot of people are talking about. He continued his great start to the season with his 10th home run of the season in game two at Wrigley Field.

Rumfield is up to 36 runs batted in so far this season and is even getting some All-Star votes but trails Freddie Freeman and Matt Olson in the National League in voting. Rumfield should be getting way more consideration at first base in All-Star voting, but the more thought-about clubs will always get more.

Rumfield has been a dynamic part of the Rockies offense alongside Hunter Goodman and rising star Cole Carigg. Rumfield does not get the love that he deserves because he plays for a team that is rebuilding and is on the bottom of the National League West division.

Jun 7, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman (15) hits a home run in the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Rumfield might get more consideration for All-Star voting if he played for a good team and fans paid more attention. The Rockies are trying to build their team from the ground up through this rebuild and Rumfield is a big part of this team and their future.

Rumfield Has Superstar Potential for Rockies

If he is not already, Rumfield is going to be the reason later in the future why the Rockies make the playoffs and even win a playoff series. The fact that the Rockies acquired Rumfield from the Yankees in a January trade and how well he has done, speaks to the trade itself.

The Rockies found a diamond in the rough in what was considered a nothing trade before the season and spring training began. And now what the Rockies are getting from their first baseman is proving that you can find a player of this caliber anywhere at any time.

The Rockies hit a home run with this acquisition and it is paying dividends. Rumfield may not make the All-Star team nor help the team this season make the playoffs. But what he is doing for a struggling Rockies team, says a lot about his future and what he is going to be later down the line.