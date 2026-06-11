Warren Schaeffer Is Pushing All the Right Buttons in Rockies Rebuild

Their record might not show it, but rest assured, the Colorado Rockies are making improvements in 2026. Sure, they are in last place in the National League West, but the results on the field have been more encouraging than some think.

Colorado has one of the worst pitching staffs across the majors again, but nobody thought that it was going to change overnight despite the front office's changes made last offseason.

Manager Warren Schaeffer has pushed a lot of the right buttons so far this season. That continued on Wednesday night, and now, the first-year full-time manager has his team on the brink of doing something not many envisioned when the season began, thanks to a rookie.

Rockies Rookie Sterlin Thompson Delivers Walk-Off Hit Against Cubs

Sterlin Thompson | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

When the Rockies sent Michael Lorenzen to the mound for the second game of their three-game series with the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night, nobody expected to get the start that the veteran right-hander delivered.

Lorenzen sat down the first nine Cubs batters before allowing the only run Chicago would score off him in the fourth inning. Lorenzen went five innings, allowing just two hits and a run with seven strikeouts.

Given the struggles Lorenzen has had in 2026, it felt like an opportunity that the Rockies couldn't waste with a chance to win a series over the struggling Cubs. TJ Rumfield gave Colorado a 2-1 lead in the eighth inning with a two-run home run.

Chicago tied the game in the top of the ninth on a solo home run from Ian Happ. In previous seasons, that would be a game Colorado would go on to lose. However, things are different in 2026.

With runners at the corners in the bottom of the ninth and nobody out, Schaeffer called on Sterlin Thompson to pinch-hit for Chad Stevens. The former University of Florida standout delivered with a game-winning single through a drawn-in infield.

It led to a 3-2 victory and leaves the Rockies going for a series sweep on Thursday afternoon. After the game, Schaeffer didn't sound like someone who hesitated on calling on Thompson with the game on the line.

“We all know he can do it,” Schaeffer said. “He came up and it took him a couple weeks to get his feet under him in the big leagues, which is really hard here, especially the first time. It just seems he’s gaining confidence with every at-bat. We really like the way he’s been conducting his at-bats.”

All the confidence that Thompson, Rumfield and other young players are getting is only to pay off down the line. Thompson left his mark on Wednesday night with his first career walk-off hit. Again, the record might not show it, but positive steps continue to be made in 2026 with the Colorado Rockies.