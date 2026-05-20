Rockies Budding Star Listed As Untouchable Trade Deadline Chip

When the Colorado Rockies hired Paul DePodesta as their next president of baseball operations, the veteran front office executive across a couple of different sports knew he had a lengthy rebuild in front of him. He hired the rest of his front office staff and removed the interim tag from manager Warren Schaeffer.

Sometimes, when there is a major front office change, some quick decisions are made without giving it much thought. However, that wasn't the case with DePodesta with the Rockies. He took his time and went through a deep dive into the young players in the organization and how he wants to move forward.

Rebuilding in any sport is key with young players, and that is the case for Colorado. Some promising young players are getting valuable experience this season, and one of those who continues to get great experience is catcher Hunter Goodman. When it comes to the trade deadline in early August, DePodesta's phone will be ringing for some of his veterans who signed on short-term deals.

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report listed an untouchable trade candidate from each team, and to no surprise, the Rockies were Goodman, and for good reason.

Rockies Catcher Hunter Goodman Listed As Untouchable Trade Chip

Hunter Goodman | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

If there was one bright spot to take away from a third straight 100-loss season for the Rockies last summer, it was Goodman. The 26-year-old was named to the National League All-Star team, which was well deserved. After the season, he won the National League Silver Slugger Award behind the plate. Again, well earned.

In 144 games last season, Goodman slashed .278/.323/.520 with 31 home runs and he drove in 91. He had a 3.7 WAR and posted a 121 OPS+. He solidified his spot behind the plate this season, working with a veteran pitching staff.

This season, some of his numbers have dipped a bit through his first 44 games. He's slashing .243/.304/.485 with 11 home runs and just 19 RBIs, which is a little concerning that he's not producing enough without the long ball. He has struck out 65 times in 169 at-bats.

Colorado and DePodesta will certainly field a lot of phone calls leading up to the trade deadline. Several veteran pitchers, both starters and relievers, will draw a lot of interest from across the league, like Michael Lorenzen and Jose Quintana.

Goodman and other young players that the front office deems the future pieces of the rebuild should be untouchable and the conversation should be a brief one.