Rockies Can't Deny What Breakout Star Jake McCarthy is Becoming

Regardless of what happens, the Colorado Rockies have one outfielder who has blown away the team with everything he has put on display on the field.

Are we seeing the end of this player's tenure with the Rockies? In this player's mind, deep down, he hopes that this is not the final stop.

A Mesmerizing Offensive Performance That Has to Be Respected

Colorado Rockies right fielder Jake McCarthy | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jake McCarthy is giving his blood, sweat, and tears for Colorado. The 29-year-old is arguably the best breakout player on this team this season. In the last seven games, he has been struggling. Through it all, McCarthy is having a feel-good season at the plate.

McCarthy is slashing .291/.331/.818 with 10 home runs, 59 RBIs, 17 stolen bases, and 98 hits in 96 games. His batting average is his career high. The same goes for the following categories, such as doubles (22) and RBIs. His performance this season put the Rockies in a position where they could trade him and get some solid picks in return.

If McCarthy had been three or four years younger, the Rockies might not have put him in the trade conversation. McCarthy was selected as the 39th overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks. He spent the first five seasons with the Diamondbacks before landing with the Rockies this season. In his sixth MLB season and first year with the team, McCarthy finally found his stride as a hitter, and he's on a mission to continue to get better.

Aside from his hitting, McCarthy is one of those players who take great pride in baserunning and defense. There's no problem if a player wants to be remembered or known for one particular department, but guys like McCarthy who want to focus on all aspects of the game, then that's something you have to admire.

Having a mentality to want to be great in more than one area is a key ingredient in why McCarthy has become the Rockies' breakout star. A player doesn't need to have an All-Star invitation to feel like a star. McCarthy has become one of the stars of this year's team by focusing on the fundamentals of the game.

The Rockies won't be qualifying for the playoffs this season. Compared to what they were last season, the Rockies are slightly getting better as a team, and if the front office makes the right moves, their winning percentage will be even better next season. McCarthy is one of the reasons why the Rockies made improvements this year, regardless of what their record indicates.