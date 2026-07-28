Why the Rockies Should Keep Jake McCarthy at the Trade Deadline

The Rockies should sell at the deadline, but Jake McCarthy should remain part of their future.

Colorado entered Monday at 42-65, and FanGraphs gave them a 0.0% chance of reaching the postseason. The deadline is about improving the future, but that does not require trading every productive player with value. McCarthy remains under team control through 2028 and fits the faster, more aggressive roster Colorado is trying to build.

The 28-year-old entered July 27 batting .298/.340/.502 with 10 home runs, seven triples, 58 RBIs and 17 stolen bases. His production has not been aided entirely by Coors Field either. McCarthy owns a .272/.325/.424 road slash line, with three home runs, three triples and nine steals away from Denver. This gives Colorado an offensive player whose production travels beyond Coors Field.

McCarthy Fits Colorado’s Direction

Jake McCarthy runs to third base on a single hit by Colorado Rockies infielder Kyle Karros | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rockies acquired McCarthy from Arizona in January for minor league right-hander Josh Grosz after he batted .204 with four home runs in 2025. Colorado targeted his speed, contact ability and defensive flexibility. McCarthy ranked in the 99th percentile in sprint speed and had experience at all three outfield positions.

Colorado asked McCarthy to return to the contact, speed, and defense that made him effective instead of forcing power at the plate. McCarthy understood that his value came from a more complete style of play.

“What really makes me go and makes me valuable is working good at-bats, getting on base and being a good defender,” McCarthy said after the trade.

That approach has produced the strongest offensive season of his career. McCarthy creates offense by reaching base, making good contact, taking extra bases and covering ground in Colorado’s spacious outfield. Those traits complement young players such as Cole Carrigg, Kyle Karros and T. J. Rumfield without blocking their development.

However, there is still a case for selling high. McCarthy is 28; his value may never be greater and Colorado has younger outfielders to evaluate. A strong offer should make the Rockies listen, but the return must include more than prospects years away from the Majors.

Rebuilding teams cannot trade every useful player to add more prospects to the farm system. Eventually, they must keep productive players long enough to form a core. McCarthy is affordable, controllable and succeeding in the style Colorado wants to establish.

The Rockies should trade short-term veterans, not one of the players helping define their future. Moving McCarthy would weaken both the roster and the identity Colorado is trying to build.