Rockies Could Find Their Next First-Round Pick in Omaha: Who to Watch

The Colorado Rockies own three of the top 38 picks in this year’s MLB Draft. They hold the 10th pick in the first round, the 37th pick as part of the Competitive Balance Round A portion of the draft, and 38th overall and first pick in the second round. As a wonderful collegiate season winds to a close, here are some guys to watch on college baseball’s biggest stage.

Justin Lebron, SS, Alabama

MLB No. 9 ranked prospect

Lebron, simply put, can do it all. In his first two seasons in college, Lebron has earned first and second team All-SEC, second team All-American and freshman All-American honors. His efforts on both sides of the ball have helped lead Alabama to its first College World Series appearance since 1999. Here’s why he’s a top-10 prospect and why you should watch him in Omaha.

What sets Lebron apart as a prospect is his ability to truly do everything. The 6-foot-2 shortstop has all the tools you could ask for as a manager. He has hit double-digit home runs in all three seasons at Alabama and drove in 72 runs last season, good for second-most in the SEC. He is a career .310 hitter and can hit gap-to-gap with the best of them.

Lebron's improvement on the basepaths has been the most impressive leap in his game this season; he leads the conference and is seventh in DI with 41 steals in 2026. Despite all of those impressive offensive feats, the arm may be better than the bat. Lebron has been named to the SEC All-Defensive team in both 2024 and 2025; his range, combined with an arm that has been clocked in the 90s, is devastating.

Jun 8, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama shortstop Justin Lebron (1) | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It is worth mentioning that Lebron’s draft stock has taken a bit of a hit this season. He had the biggest slump of his college career earlier this season and is hitting .277 this season, the worst mark of his collegiate career. The strikeout numbers are high and will be a red flag to organizations in July. Additionally, his typically sparkling defense has dipped this season; he has committed 18 errors this season.

Despite the down year, experts suggest Lebron is a top-10 talent and should be taken fairly early in the first round. He is a tremendous college player and will go down as an Alabama legend if he is able to lead the Tide to the promised land. Lebron is an electric watch and is certainly a name to keep an eye on if he falls to the Rockies at 10.

Daniel Jackson, C, Georgia

MLB No. 39 ranked prospect

Jackson exploded onto the national scene in 2026. The Georgia catcher has had a tremendous year at the plate and shot up draft boards over the last couple months.

He has been named as a Golden Spikes finalist and has led Georgia offensively as the Bulldogs captured the SEC regular season and tournament crowns. His prospect ranking suggests he may still be around by the time the Rockies make their second selection with pick No. 37.

Jackson's power and elite speed from the catcher position make him an intriguing fit at Coors Field's sprawling outfield.

Aiden Robbins, OF, Texas

MLB No. 30 ranked prospect

If he is still on the board when Colorado drafts with its second or third pick, it would be tough to pass up on Robbins. The Seton Hall transfer has been fantastic in the heart of the Texas order this season.

After hitting an amazing .422 at Seton Hall in 2025, the first-team All-Big East talent transferred to Austin for his junior year. In his first year in the SEC, Robbins is hitting an impressive .342 with 24 homers.

Robbins is a good athlete and defender who has always been an amazing hitter and continues to increase his ability to hit the ball over the wall. Given his rapidly rising draft stock and success in the best conference in the college game, there’s a good chance he’s gone midway through the first round.

If he falls, though, adding another strong outfielder and great hitting prospect to the rebuild could be enticing for the Rockies’ front office.