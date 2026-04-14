Rockies Can Load up With Talent in Latest MLB Mock Draft for 2026

One thing the former leadership of the Colorado Rockies did leave new leadership was some intriguing first-round talent.

Colorado's last two first round picks have incredible potential to help the Rockies at the Major League level. Charlie Condon, the 2024 first-round pick, is blistering the ball at Triple-A Albuquerque. Last year’s first-round pick, Ethan Holliday, is starting his first full season at rookie ball.

Other first-rounders have made it to the Majors, including pitcher Chase Dollander and outfielder Jordan Beck. The latter was selected in 2022, the last time the Rockies had three picks among the Top 40 selections. This July, Colorado has three picks — Nos. 10, 37 and 38. The No. 37 pick is a compensatory pick for small-market teams.

Rockies 2026 MLB Mock Draft

AJ Gracia extends the lead for Virginia with an oppo 2 run home run!



One of the top bats for the 2026 MLB Draft. #2 on the @JustBB_Media college board.pic.twitter.com/ZPuVF16urV — The College Baseball Show (@CollegeBSBShow) March 13, 2026

Gabriel Hughes was the Rockies’ first pick in that 2022 draft out of Gonzaga. The pitcher was joined by outfielder Sterlin Thompson and Beck. Hughes and Thompson are both at Albuquerque seeking their Major League debuts this season.

Baseball America (subscription required) recently released its second mock draft for the upcoming 2026 MLB draft and projected all three selections for the Rockies.

Colorado’s first pick is No. 10 overall. Even though the Rockies lost 119 games last year they were not eligible for the MLB draft lottery in December after getting two lottery picks in a row. That pushed the Rockies back to No. 10 and in this mock, they selected outfielder AJ Gracia from Virginia. That pick carries a slot bonus of $6.393 million out of a bonus pool of $15.567 million.

Gracia is in his first season with Virginia and his third collegiate season. He is batting .324 with 10 home runs and 33 RBI this season. He’s a draft-eligible junior so he could return to school next year if he is unhappy with his draft selection.

The publication projected that Colorado would go the prep route with its No. 37 overall pick and select outfielder Noah Wilson from McCallie High School in Chattanooga, Tenn. That pick has a slot bonus of $2.696 million. With the No. 38 pick, the site projected that the Rockies would take LSU outfielder Jake Brown, giving them a more mature prospect who could help in the franchise in a couple of years.

Brown is batting .324 with 15 home runs and 46 RBI. He’s already set a career high for home runs in a season and is on the verge of setting a career high in RBI. He’s a draft eligible junior who has spent all three seasons at LSU.