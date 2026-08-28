Rockies Extend Franchise Streak No Team Wants to Have

The Colorado Rockies continue their free fall post MLB Trade Deadline, as the franchise failed to get a series win once again after dropping the series finale to the Washington Nationals. The loss pushed the Rockies to 52-82, which means one thing Rockies fans have become too familiar with.

Colorado's 82nd loss of the season extends a franchise-record of eight straight seasons with a losing record. The last time the Rockies were a winning ballclub was in 2018, when they made the playoffs with a 91-71 record before getting eliminated in the NLDS via a sweep.

Sure, the Rockies have taken steps forward from where they were last season, but it's definitely nowhere close to where the front office wants this franchise to be. At the end of the day, at least they now have established players they can build around, paving the path to better days.

Following the loss to the Nationals on Thursday, manager Warren Schaeffer spoke to the media on where he thinks things can improve.

"We didn't get the big hit when we needed it," Schaeffer said via MLB.com. "They brought six guys to the plate in the first and scored two runs; we brought six guys to the plate in the first and scored no runs."

It's not like this franchise is going to be a losing team forever, but who can they build around now to make a winning season a reality in the near future?

Players to Build Around

Colorado Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer (4) before the game. Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hunter Goodman is the biggest standout. The franchise player returned to the Rockies lineup and immediately made an impact. In the third game of the series against the Nationals, Goodman sent his 36th home run of the season into the seats, leading Colorado to a dominant 13-1 victory.

Goodman is now the franchise all-time leading catcher in home runs and ranks 16th in all-time franchise home runs at just 26-years-old. If the Rockies are going to turn it around in the near future, it's going to be because of Goodman.

Another player who can help end the losing-season streak in the upcoming years is outfielder Jake McCarthy, who's continuing his dominant season. Acquired in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks, McCarthy has become the leadoff hitter this Rockies franchise has needed.

Mickey Moniak, Kyle Karros, Cole Carrigg, and Chase Dollander all come to mind as well. The pieces to a successful puzzle are there; it's time for them to come together.