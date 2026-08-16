Rockies May Have Found a Much Bigger Piece of Their Future Than Expected

The Colorado Rockies already knew Cole Carrigg was talented. They just might not have known exactly how good he was and how quickly he would come into his own on the MLB field.

Carrigg entered the 2026 season as the No. 6-ranked prospect in the Colorado farm system, as reported by MLB Pipeline. There was a lot of chatter around him regarding his athleticism and versatility.

He had speed, a strong arm and experience at nearly every position. He was unique.

Through his first 55 games of his professional career, Carrigg is slashing .291/.373/.484. He has posted a .857 OPS along with five home runs, 14 doubles, three triples, 31 RBI and seven stolen bases.

What more can an organization ask from a rookie? His numbers are impressive, and if Colorado is determining which players are part of their next core, Carrigg is it.

Carrigg Showing More Than Promised

Colorado Rockies outfielder Cole Carrigg Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carrigg has always had the tools, and he has always exhibited them.

MLB Pipeline gave him a 60 grade for his speed and a 70 for his arm. His hit tool was rated at just 45 and power at 50.

It didn’t mean Carrigg couldn’t hit; those numbers represented more of what he could turn into. He could get better. Well, he did.

Carrigg has 53 hits in 182 at-bats and they are quality hits. Twenty-two of those hits have gone for extra bases. He’s also drawn 23 walks in 213 plate appearances. His on-base percentage is well above his batting average.

Of course, there are some reasons to be cautious.

He owns a .348 BABIP and his Statcast numbers aren’t nearly as eye-popping as his slash line. His average exit velocity is 86.8 mph with a 34% hard-hit rate and a 5.8% barrel rate.

Rockies May Have Found Center Fielder

In 51 of his first 55 MLB games, Carrigg has been in center field. Colorado seems to like him there, and it could Indicate that this is where they see him permanently.

Carrigg has just taken it all in stride and shown off his athleticism to cover such a broad space in Coors Field. He has made some incredible plays like his impressive over-the-shoulder catch against the Arizona Diamondbacks this week and another standout defensively play against San Francisco.

Given that the Rockies season won’t be extending into the playoffs, these last few weeks matter to the younger players. These auditions, so to speak, will determine their place on the team moving forward.

Colorado doesn’t need Carrigg to prove he is an .850 OPS hitter forever. They just need to determine how his combination of on-base ability, extra-base production, speed, defensive versatility, and center field performance can turn into an everyday player.

It seems like he is making a pretty good case for himself.