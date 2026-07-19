Jake McCarthy's Former Gridiron Greatness Secret to Speed on Diamond

The fact that Jake McCarthy has two inside-the-park home runs is a somewhat superhuman feat in Major League Baseball. But when you look at his overall athletic accomplishments, he's been doing wondrous things throughout his entire sporting career, and not just on the diamond.

The Colorado Rockies' outfielder has drawn attention for his mad dashes around the basepaths. But few may know that he once used his afterburners as a high school football phenom. McCarthy was one of the top running backs in the state of Pennsylvania, ranking right up there with future NFL superstar and Super Bowl winner Saquon Barkley. Although when he looked around at what he would be facing at the next level, he chose baseball instead.

The switch worked out well for McCarthy, who is hitting .301, with 10 home runs, 53 RBI, and 16 stolen bases. And he adds an element of electricity to the lineup, as the Rockies are slowly building toward becoming a potential offensive juggernaut.

His Team Recognizes His Talent

McCarthy, before a game against the San Francisco Giants | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While McCarthy may not tote the pigskin anymore, he's been known to carry the Rox to some big wins. It hasn't just been the inside-the-parkers; it's his exposiveness and his ability to change the game with his speed that make him special. Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer speaks highly of the young speedster, commenting on McCarthy's clutch performances.

“That's how Jake plays the game, and you feel like he's always going to take the extra base," the skipper said to The Denver Post (subscription required) earlier this month. I know the feeling that puts on you — the pressure — so, we're lucky to have him.”

The Rockies landed McCarthy in a trade with Arizona in January that seemed as if it was an attempt to simply a placeholder for depth until other outfieders in the system were ready to be promoted. Colorado gave up right-handed pitcher Josh Grosz to land McCarthy and the former football star is having a career season, which has boosted his value in Colorado — and elsewhere.

While there have been some rumors that McCarthy could be traded, the Rockies would be better suited to keep his element of attack as part of their current rebuilding process. He's still young enough to be in his prime for a few more seasons, yet experienced enough to teach young players all the right moves in the big leagues.