Rockies Slugger Hunter Goodman Eager For Home Run Derby Invitation

The Colorado Rockies might not be in a spot to get into the playoffs, but a ton of positives have come from the first half of 2026, just not when it comes to the overall record. The future in Colorado looks bright with several players stepping to the plate.

One of the biggest players who has put the team on his back for a second year in a row, even before July, has been catcher Hunter Goodman. Goodman broke onto the scene in 2025 and took his game to another level in 2026, closing in on another 30-home run season.

Smashing 26 home runs before the end of June, which ranks second in the National League and a second-place tie overall in the MLB, fans want to know if Goodman is going to be represented in the 2026 Home Run Derby. After all, the event was practically made for him.

Will Goodman Participate in the Derby?

Colorado Rockies designated hitter Hunter Goodman (15) hits a home run. | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

The Home Run Derby is set to take place on Monday, July 13, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, and for the Rockies catcher, perhaps he could be getting himself to the ballpark to participate. The field isn't set yet for the competition, but the interest in Goodman is high.

“I would like to do it. If they want to ask me, I definitely want to do it," Goodman said.

Getting Goodman to participate in the derby would make him the first Rockies player to do so since Trevor Story in 2021. Last season, Cal Raleigh became the first catcher in MLB history to win the Home Run Derby, but getting back-to-back catchers as winners would be pretty awesome.

The Rockies might get some calls this trade deadline for Goodman, and while they should listen for the sake of listening, his production should be enough for the new front office in Colorado to lock down a piece to build the future around. After all, he could be a future Home Run Derby champion.

His June has been spectacular, sending 13 home runs into the stands as of June 29, driving in 25 RBIs. If there was a month that stood out to send a player to the derby, it would be June for Goodman. Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer knows what his slugging catcher is capable of providing to this team.

"When Goody gets hot, he stays hot for a while," Schaeffer said via an ESPN article. "He's a really tough guy to get out."