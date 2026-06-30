Colorado Rockies’ Biggest Highlights From an Eventful June

As the month comes to its conclusion, the Colorado Rockies have many memorable games that feature outstanding offensive performances and comebacks.

Best Moments in June

Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

The Ugly Win Against the Los Angeles Angels

It was the first game of the series in a new month—a game where it wasn't pretty for the most part for the Rockies. Bad pitching and constant errors made this game memorable as they rallied in the eighth inning.

Colorado scored five runs in the inning. Before the eighth inning, the team left ten men on base through seven innings. In addition, the hitters struck out ten times. Many heroes showed up for the Rockies, including Kyle Karros, Jake McCarthy, Tyler Freeman, and Hunter Goodman.

Karros went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. McCarthy also went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, and two walks. The biggest blast of the night was when Goodman hit a three-run home run to put the Rockies on top.

Reliever Antonio Senzatela earned his fifth win of the season. The team won a game where most things didn't go their way, but a win is a win. Rockies won 9-8 in a wild game. The game ended with the Rockies leaving a total of 12 men on base.

The 23-Run Game

For the first time in their franchise history, the Rockies scored 23 runs in a regular-season game. It was on Sunday, June 14, against the Athletics in Las Vegas. After the Rockies pitched, they were up four runs in the first inning; that's all the motivation they needed to get the hit parade started.

Infielder Willi Castro led the stats in regard to RBI. He finished the day going 4-for-6 with two home runs and seven RBIs.

Goodman didn't stay behind. All month long, he showed the world why he's one of the best young hitters and catchers in baseball. He led the Rockies with a 5-for-6 performance with two home runs, a double, and four RBIs. Troy Johnston went 2-for-5 with a home run, double, walk, and four RBIs.

The 23 runs, 24 hits, 5 walks, and 6 total home runs are what we call the real Rockies baseball we need to see consistently. When the team hits like that, how can they be beaten?

Rockies Comeback vs Red Sox

We had to save the best for last. Although the Red Sox are one of the lousiest teams in baseball, it's a respected franchise that will fight to the end. Defeating the Red Sox is one of the most impressive moments in the Rockies' season, not just in June. The young Rockies really grew in this game.

Five unanswered runs (three in the seventh, two in the eighth) to come back and win 8-6 and take two out of three in the series on June 24. It was a fun series for the Rockies: on Monday night, Jake McCarthy won it in the ninth, and two days later, Cole Carrigg became thePlayer of the Game. Carrigg went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.