Hunter Goodman, Youngsters Fuel Rockies' Series Win Over Cubs

After a frustrating sweep at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers, the Colorado Rockies bounced back with a midweek, 2-1 series win over the Chicago Cubs.

Even after dropping game three in blowout fashion, this goes down as Colorado's third series win in its last four. Here are three takeaways Rockies fans can focus on heading into the weekend showdown with the A's.

Goody Stays Hot

Hunter Goodman continued his offensive tear against the Cubbies, launching his team-high 18th home run in Wednesday's 7-3 win. Goodman reached base six times and drove in two in the series against Chicago.

Jun 9, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman (15). Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Goodman is making a great case to make his second consecutive All-Star Game. He leads all NL catchers in home runs and runs scored and ranks in the top two in OPS, doubles and hits. Combine that with his stellar defense and you are looking at one of the best catchers in the sport.

Goodman's hot streak could prove useful for the Rockies in a number of ways as the dog days of summer approach. Whether he's driving Colorado or increasing his trade value as the deadline approaches, Goodman's offensive success and ability to hit long balls will continue to help the Rockies mightily.

The Kids Stepped Up

To say the Rockies have been banged up recently would be an understatement. The outfield and bullpen have been ravaged by injuries, so the Rockies needed some of the youngsters to deliver this week and boy, did they.

Cole Carrigg made his MLB debut on Tuesday, tripling on his debut in the 7-3 win. Then, on Thursday, he recorded two more hits, including a blast over the auxiliary scoreboard in right for his first career home run.

NL Rookie of the Year candidate TJ Rumfield played a big part in this series. The young first baseman delivered a two-run blast to put the Rockies on the board and take the lead in the eighth inning of Wednesday's 3-2 win. He homered, doubled and reached base six times in the three-game series.

Colorado native Sterlin Thompson delivered his first signature moment at 20th and Blake in the Wednesday win. The former Florida Gator rolled a walk-off single through the right side of the infield Wednesday night to secure the series win for the Rockies.

The Pitching Was (Slightly) Better

After melting down and giving up 28 runs in three days to Milwaukee, Colorado's staff delivered two strong performances in games one and two. The bullpen, which entered the series with the highest ERA of any team in baseball, turned it around on Tuesday.

In the first two games of the series, the Rockies used seven different pitchers to throw eight combined innings and conceded just one run. Michael Lorenzen delivered a much-needed strong line in game two, giving up just one run in five innings of work.

This is a Colorado staff that has struggled mightily as of late and has not been helped out by injuries. To deliver a three-run and two-run performance in back-to-back games was huge, and it gave the offense a fighting chance to take the series.

It is worth noting that Thursday's pitching was not great. Ryan Feltner struggled with command once again; he walked three and gave up six earned runs in the series finale. With the depleted bullpen, the Rockies needed him to deliver a much stronger outing if they wanted to sweep the Cubbies. Chicago's early offense helped salvage game three by a score of 9-3.

Next Up

Colorado hits the road for a three-game series against the Athletics. The Rockies will head to Las Vegas Ballpark, a minor league stadium that resides in the same city the Athletics will in a couple of years. The A's are coming off of a big series win over the Brewers. Former LSU Tiger Gage Jump is expected to start game one for the home squad.