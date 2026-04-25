Rockies’ Mickey Moniak Turning Doubt Into Dominance

Four years ago, Mickey Moniak’s career in Major League Baseball looked dead in the water. A former No. 1 overall pick by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2016 draft, Moniak quickly flamed out in the City of Brotherly Love, finding his way to the Los Angeles Angels midway through the 2022 season. It was there that his career experienced a slight resurgence, but nothing otherworldly by any means.

And then he arrived in Denver.

Since becoming a member of the Colorado Rockies last season, Moniak has been on a tear that’s difficult to fully comprehend. He slashed .270/.306/.518 last season, a respectable mark that showed he was capable of being a top-end talent all along. But even after putting up those numbers in 2025, nobody could quite expect what he’s done so far this season.

Moniak’s .712 slugging percentage and 1.050 OPS are simply outrageous marks, even with the campaign still in its infancy. Sure, the sample size is small, but it’s still impressive nonetheless.

In fact, the sample size isn’t that small at all. Since June 2025, Moniak’s .619 slugging percentage is tied for the best in MLB alongside Athletics infielder Nick Kurtz. There is simply only one word to describe that: wow.

Moniak’s Power Surge Continues to Turn Heads

Mickey Moniak | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The season isn’t even a month old, and Moniak already has three games in which he’s hit multiple home runs. On April 5, he smashed two gorgeous moonshots in a 4-1 victory over the Phillies — a feat of revenge against the franchise that dumped him that had to feel good.

He repeated that feat less than a week later in San Diego against the Padres, though the Rockies ended up losing 9-5. Moniak then tortured the Padres again on April 23, going 4-for-5 with two home runs. If it weren’t for a late-inning collapse by the bullpen, the Rockies would’ve been able to claim victory in that one, but it just wasn’t meant to be.

Mickey Moniak has THREE multi-homer games already this season 😳 https://t.co/NZiRHNbz0C — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) April 23, 2026

Regardless of whether the team is winning or losing, Moniak’s offensive output to begin 2026 has been outstanding. While it can’t be expected that he’ll keep this up for the rest of the marathon, it’s still wonderful to see that he has this type of production in him.

Of course, any Rockies fan who watched him play last season would be able to tell you that, but even they might not have been able to predict just how dynamite he’d be performing at the moment.

Proving the Critics Wrong at Every Step of the Way

Colorado Rockies right fielder Mickey Moniak | David Frerker-Imagn Images

It might be somewhat ludicrous to say that a former No. 1 overall draft pick has been doubted his entire career, but it’s true. Ever since his lackluster time in Philadelphia, a good majority of the baseball public has been out on the Mickey Moniak experience. But while everybody else was tuning out, Moniak was working to prove those doubters wrong.

And man, oh man, has he ever.

It just took a little while, and a franchise that believed in him, for Moniak to truly break free of the weight of expectation. Now that he has, he’s become the most feared hitter in the Rockies’ lineup and now one of the most potent bats in the entire league.